Trump: Bitcoin Has Taken on 'a Life of its Own,' Will Probably Need Some Regulation
The former U.S. president had previously said he was "not a fan" of cryptocurrencies and called central bank digital currencies dangerous, vowing not to allow them if elected.
- Asked about bitcoin before the South Carolina primary, Donald Trump said "I can live with it."
- That may indicate his stance is softening. In 2019, the then-president said he was "not a fan" of cryptocurrencies.
Former U.S. president and Republican front-runner Donald Trump said bitcoin (BTC) has "taken a life of its own" and will probably need some regulation.
Trump was speaking to Fox News during a town hall event in South Carolina on Tuesday ahead of the state's Republican primary. Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor, remains the only other contender and has vowed to remain in the race even if she loses the Saturday primary.
Bitcoin has "taken a life of its own," Trump responded to Fox News anchor Laura Inghram's question about whether the next logical step for the U.S. is to embrace bitcoin. "You probably have to do some regulation. But many people are embracing it. More and more I'm seeing people wanting to pay bitcoin. ... I can live with it one way or the other."
That sounds like he may be easing his stance. Back in 2019, when he was president, Trump tweeted that he was "not a fan" of cryptocurrencies, saying they were "not money." And, he reiterated Tuesday: "I always liked one currency ... I like the dollar."
Trump has called central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) dangerous and vowed not to allow them if elected.
UPDATE (Feb. 23, 11:34 UTC): Adds earlier comments on bitcoin in penultimate paragraph.
