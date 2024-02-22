ECB Officials' Full Statement on Bitcoin's Failed Promise and ETFs

Recent prominent examples are the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and the criminal conviction of its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Binance’s $4.3 billion fine for money laundering and breaching sanctions, the Luna/TerraUSD crash, the shutdown of Three Arrows Capital, or the liquidation of Voyager Digital.

The contradictions within the original narrative are obvious: like gold, Bitcoin was supposed to be a hedge against volatile financial markets and act as a safe haven in bear markets – and not positively correlate with the riskiest speculative investments. And it is difficult to see why ETFs would be “stepping stones to tokenization” as BlackRock chief Larry Fink framed the approval of the ETF, though it is a recourse to conventional financial products from the pre-crypto era (Rosen 2014).

Dunn (2021) attributes the first Bitcoin bubble in 2013 to the Mt Gox exchange. Its bankruptcy resulted in a loss of 650,000 Bitcoins, as it hosted 70 percent of Bitcoin trading. Gandal et al. (2021) suggest the initial boom, soaring from $100 to $1,000 in two months, was also manipulated via trading software. Griffin (2020) connects the second and third booms to Tether's launch and rise. Tether, a stablecoin, aims to maintain a stable value, backed by fiat currency. Griffin's findings on the 2017 boom indicate that 50 percent of the price increase resulted from Tether manipulation.

In the crypto sphere many manipulation techniques can be seen: 1) Wash trading entails repeated buying and selling of crypto units by the same owners, inflating trading volumes and deceiving investors about supply and demand, thereby impacting price discovery. One study based on a sample of almost 30 big crypto exchanges, including Bitcoin, found that wash trading accounts for 77.5% of the total trading volume on unregulated exchanges (Cong 2023). 2) Pump-and-dump schemes involve manipulators using false information, often via social media augmented by algorithms, to artificially increase the price and attract buyers, allowing them to sell at a profit. On 9 January the US SEC’s official account on X (formerly Twitter) was comprised. Hackers posted false news about the anticipated SEC approval of a spot ETF containing bitcoin. Bitcoin’s price spiked – and dropped sharply when the SEC deleted the post about 30 minutes later (Reuters 2024). 3) “Whale manipulation” occurs when large holders influence a crypto's price to strategically buy or sell significant amounts.

More recently Tether, a huge cryptocurrency platform, has emerged as one of the leading payment methods for money launderers in south-east Asia (UNODC 2024). But just because Tether is being increasingly used for money laundering does not mean that Bitcoin is being used less.

It should be noted that SEC Chair Gary Gensler said the agency’s approvals were not an endorsement of Bitcoin, and he called it “primarily a speculative, volatile asset that’s also used for illicit activity including ransomware, money laundering, sanction evasion and terrorist financing.” Moreover, Caroline Crenshaw, a Democratic commissioner who voted to deny approval, ran through a list of investor safety concerns in her dissent, ranging from inadequate oversight of the markets to wash trading (New York Times 2024).