South Africa to Start Work on Stablecoin Regime, Will Start by Considering Use Cases

Alongside many countries, South Africa has been ironing out its approach to crypto. Last year, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) declared crypto to be a financial product and started registering crypto asset service providers. This year, the country will add stablecoins as a particular type of crypto, the Treasury department's budget paper said on Wednesday. Stablecoins are digital assets whose value is tied to assets like the U.S. dollar.