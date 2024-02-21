Crypto Action in Senate Remains on Back Burner: Sources

Any senators who are serious about making new crypto laws must also consider the viability of what's been moving through the House of Representatives. The House Financial Services Committee has approved multiple bills, including legislation that would outline crypto market structure and regulatory jurisdiction and another bill that would put guardrails around stablecoin issuers. Chair Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) has said crypto oversight remains a priority for him even as he winds down his House career this year on his way toward retirement from Congress.