U.S. Bans Crypto Addresses Tied to LockBit Ransomware Group From Financial System

The Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) named Artur Sungatov and Ivan Kondratyev, two Russian nationals indicted on charges tied to the deployment of ransomware, and identified 10 bitcoin and ether addresses (none of which containing any funds as of press time), in a statement on Tuesday, banning U.S. entities from providing any kind of financial services to the two. According to OFAC and the U.S. Department of Justice, they are part of the LockBit ransomware group, one of the world's most prolific ransomware distributors accused of stealing more than $120 million from over 2,000 victims in the past few years.