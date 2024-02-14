Bitcoin
Craig Wright Cross Examination Ends as COPA Trial Closes for Day

Wright who has been battling it out against Crypto Open Patent Alliance counsel in a trial for the past couple of days is trying to prove he is Satoshi Nakamoto.

By Camomile Shumba, Nikhilesh De
AccessTimeIconFeb 14, 2024 at 5:54 p.m. UTC
Updated Feb 14, 2024 at 5:56 p.m. UTC
COPA Questions Validity Of Claims Craig Wright Is Bitcoin Founder In Court (Dan Kitwood / Gettyimages)

  • Craig Wright's cross examination came to a close on Wednesday after a weeks worth of questioning.
  • The Crypto Open Patent Alliance as well as the developers counsel who are up against Wright have asserted Wrights claims are lies numerous times.
  • Wright was taken to court by COPA to ascertain once and for all if he is in-fact bitcoins creator.

Craig Wright wrapped up his testimony in a week long trial questioning if he is bitcoin's pseudonymous creator on a defiant note Wednesday, declaring that for him the trial was about "justice."

The trial, brought in the U.K. by the Crypto Open Patent Alliance, is well into its second week. Wright has testified for the last several days, answering questions about his connections to the world's first cryptocurrency. He was cross-examined by COPA's lawyers as well as counsel for the other plaintiff, a group of Bitcoin developers, who asked questions on what compensation he would want, keys, his validation claims and his self-proclaimed decision to lock bitcoin money and information in a trust.

Both COPA's counsel and the developers Wright faces asserted that Wright was either "wrong" or that his testimony was all "lies" at various times in the trial.

Wright's witnesses will begin taking the stand on Thursday, starting with Ignatius Pang, who has known Wright since 2007 and can recount a conversation around 2008 where Wright mentioned blockchain, according to court documents. Robert Jenkins will also be called forward; he met Wright around 1998 or 1999, when Wright worked for Vodafone in Australia and said he discussed concepts of electronic ledgers with Jenkins.

Lastly, Shoaib Yousef will be another witness for Wright on Thursday. Yousef has known Wright since 2006 and said he spoke to Wright about digital currency as a concept in the late 2000s.

Read more: Craig Wright Blasts 'Experts' Who 'Cannot Verify Their Work' at Trial Over Satoshi Claims

Jesse Hamilton and Sandali Handagama contributed to reporting.

Edited by Nikhilesh De.

