Craig Wright Cross Examination Ends as COPA Trial Closes for Day

The trial, brought in the U.K. by the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA), is well into its second week. Wright has testified for the last several days, answering questions about his connections to the world's first cryptocurrency. He was cross-examined by COPA's lawyers as well as counsel for the other plaintiff, a group of Bitcoin developers, who asked questions on cryptographic keys, his expectations for compensation, his validation claims and his self-proclaimed decision to lock bitcoin funds and information in a trust.