Crypto Political Group Fairshake Targets California Senate Candidate Katie Porter

Recent tallies of contributions to Fairshake put the industry super PAC's funding at more than $80 million. That doesn't yet mark a new high for crypto's political coffers. In the last U.S. campaign cycle, FTX alone spent at a similar level on candidates when its executives donated to one in three members of Congress, though that spending is now under a cloud as the bankruptcy has sought to claw it all back and U.S. authorities had investigated whether former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried violated campaign laws but decided not to pursue it with another trial.