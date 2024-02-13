Bitcoin Favored in Human Trafficking, Child Exploitation: FinCEN Report

Based on financial firms' government filings in 2020 and 2021, that period saw an upswing in the use of crypto – most commonly bitcoin – in crimes that included human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of children, according to the trend report released by the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). In those two years, the analysis found 2,311 reported uses of crypto in such crimes, amounting to more than $412 million.