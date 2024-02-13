Banxa, Payments Partner for Binance and OKX, Lands on UK Crypto Register

Companies wishing to issue promotions to U.K. customers need to either be registered with the FCA or get their promotions approved by an authorized firm. Being registered, however, doesn't automatically give firms the right to approve other companies' promotions. Some unregistered firms had to respond to the rules by withdrawing services from certain clients. Binance, for example, decided to stop accepting new U.K. clients and has faced trouble finding eligible firms to approve its ads.