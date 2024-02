A Quick Look at Last Month's U.S. Crypto Crime Log

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged the CEO of Future FinTech, Shanchun Huang , "with manipulative trading" and "failing to disclose his beneficial ownership" in Future FinTech prior to becoming the company's CEO in 2020. Future FinTech acquired a Chinese bitcoin mining firm in 2021 (though this wasn't part of the SEC complaint). Future FinTech also called itself "a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business" in a press release that year. Its website now refers to itself as "a comprehensive financial and digital technology service provider," that does mention various cryptocurrency bits in its " about us " page.