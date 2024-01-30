How the Crypto Industry Responded to FinCEN's Proposed Mixer Rule

Crypto mixers – privacy tools that let users obscure the origin or source of funds when transacting – have been controversial in U.S. national security circles due to concerns that malicious actors are using them to launder funds from hacks or to support terrorist organizations. The U.S. sanctions watchdog, OFAC, has added several mixers to a global blacklist in efforts to lock these entities out of the global financial system. Its sanctions against Tornado Cash in particular have drawn legal challenges.