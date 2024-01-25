Bitcoin
Policy

Digital Pound Legislation Will Provide Protections to Privacy and Control, Govt Says

Many respondents to the digital pound consultation said that they had concerns about privacy and control.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconJan 25, 2024 at 10:33 a.m. UTC
Updated Jan 25, 2024 at 10:35 a.m. UTC
Bank of England (Camomile Shumba/CoinDesk)

The U.K. government has said it will ensure that future legislation that comes out for a digital pound will provide protections to privacy and control of money in its consultation response on Thursday.

The consultation on a central bank digital currency (CBDC) was conducted by the government’s finance ministry alongside the Bank of England, and concluded in June. It received over 50,000 responses. A chief concern in the consultation was privacy and control of money.

Countries around the world are exploring the benefits of CBDCs , with Nigeria and the Bahamas being among the first countries to issue them. Major economies like the European Union and China are also running investigations or tests.

Read more: Digital Pound Should Be Interoperable With Crypto, UK Lobbyists Say

Edited by Sandali Handagama.

