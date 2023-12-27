Elections, SEC Cases, DOJ Cases: What Crypto Regulation May Bring in 2024

This time last year, I predicted that questions about user data on bankrupt platforms will get more airtime; that the SEC would take more actions, that I wouldn't expect much in terms of legislation and that regulators would have a reaction to 2022's collapse. I think some of these predictions held up pretty well: The SEC sued a number of exchanges and legislation advanced out of committee but has yet to clear any major body of Congress. I don't think enough time has passed for us to clearly see the regulatory response to the collapse of FTX and other companies, but lawmakers are clearly thinking about these issues.