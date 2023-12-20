Bitcoin
$43,131.51+0.37%
Ethereum
$2,229.41-0.11%
Binance Coin
$258.81+3.05%
XRP
$0.61922485+2.03%
Solana
$77.82+3.95%
Cardano
$0.59604939+1.04%
Avalanche
$43.04+5.79%
Dogecoin
$0.09115294-0.49%
Polkadot
$6.98+2.45%
Tron
$0.10261160+1.45%
Chainlink
$14.53+0.74%
Toncoin
$2.20+1.85%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

China Vows to Clarify Web3, NFT Development Path

Moving forward, China’s Web3 strategy would encourage the development of new business models such as NFT and accelerate the innovative application of Web3, the Ministry of Science and Technology said.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconDec 20, 2023 at 11:44 a.m. UTC
Updated Dec 20, 2023 at 11:49 a.m. UTC
16:9 Crop: Shanghai, China (Li Yang / Unsplash)

16:9 Crop: Shanghai, China (Li Yang / Unsplash)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

China plans to release a Web3 strategy document to clarify the path forward for the industry, its Ministry of Science and Technology said in a response released on Tuesday.

The strategy document would handle the issues of inheritance, innovation, security and government obligations, the department, along with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the China Association for Science and Technology, said. Plus, the ministry plans to strengthen interaction between relevant departments to promote Web3 innovation, deploy further research and strengthen talent in the industry.

Despite China’s ban on crypto, its citizens have still been turning to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the Ministry of Science and Technology said it places “great importance to the development of Web3 industry.”

Already a number of Web3 initiatives have taken place in China. The technology ministry, along with the Cyberspace Administration of China, has released a series of policy documents such as the “Guiding Opinions on Accelerating the Application of Blockchain Technology and Industrial Development” and the “Blockchain Information Service Management Regulations.”

Plus, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee, the Supreme People’s Court and other departments carried out blockchain pilot actions that were relevant for fields such as energy, rule of law, copyright, and trade finance, the response said.

Moving forward, China’s Web3 strategy would “focus on key areas such as government affairs and industry, encourage the development of new business models such as NFT and distributed applications (dApp), and accelerate the innovative application of Web3 and the construction of a digital ecosystem,” the response which was to Wu Jiezhuang, a member of the CPPCC National Committee, the country’s political advisory body, said.

Read more: A Peculiar Flavor of NFTs Is Thriving in China – One Regulators Can Abide

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.


Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.