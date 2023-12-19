HashKey Capital Singapore Secures Capital Markets Services License From MAS
The firm follows crypto exchange DigiFT, which received a CMS license last month.
Crypto asset manager HashKey Capital's Singapore subsidiary has secured a central bank license allowing it to provide fund-management services in the country.
The Capital Markets Services (CMS) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore will enable HashKey Capital Singapore to contribute to the local blockchain community, CEO Deng Chao said in a statement. It received an in-principle license in November 2022.
The company follows crypto exchange DigiFT, which received a CMS license in November, and SBI Digital Markets, a subsidiary of the digital assets arm of Japan's financial services giant SBI Holdings, which was granted the license in September last year.
HashKey Capital wants to "create an environment where traditional and digital financial ecosystems harmoniously converge," according to the statement.
The firm completed a $500 million raise for its third fund in January and is planning to invest in Web3 and crypto initiatives around the world.
