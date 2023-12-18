Fairshake Super PAC Raises $78M to Support Crypto Candidates in 2024 U.S. Election
The group has support from a16z, Ark, Circle, Ripple, Coinbase and more.
Fairshake, a super political action committee (PAC), has raised $78 million to support leaders that endorse crypto and blockchain in the forthcoming U.S. presidential election, according to a press release on Monday.
The group, which also relied on affiliated super PACs to raise the money, has support from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Ark and crypto companies Circle, Ripple, Coinbase (COIN) and more.
Fairshake is a Super PAC - that wants to help steer the next U.S. election by raising money to advocate for political candidates. Fairshake’s mission is to support leaders who champion the innovation of blockchain and crypto. Super PACs are prohibited from sending money directly to political candidates.
The next U.S. presidential election is imminent, and many in the crypto sector have been calling for new be-spoke rules for the crypto industry or to add more clarity. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently shut down crypto exchange Coinbase’s formal petition for be-spoke rules for the sector, saying they were “unwarranted.”
Some political candidates, such as Republicans – entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson – and Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips, are calling for the SEC’s powers to be curtailed and for specific rules to surface.
“In order for the blockchain economy to realize its full potential, a clear regulatory and legal framework for success is needed,” the Fairshake release said.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.