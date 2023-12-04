Duo Behind $9M Platypus Exploit Acquitted by Paris Court: Report
Charges were dropped after one of the accused argued he was an "ethical hacker," according to French news publication Le Monde.
Two men involved in an attack on decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Platypus were acquitted by a Paris court, French news publication Le Monde reported Friday.
The duo was arrested in February over the exploit, which saw $9 million worth of crypto stolen. Later that month, Platypus recovered some of that sum and said it intended to return at least 63% of the funds to users.
The court found that the exploiters acted in good faith, according to the report, after one of them – identified by Le Monde as Mohammed M – argued that he was an "ethical hacker" who was taking the "endangered funds" so he could return them to the protocol later. The report said he'd hoped to get a bonus of 10% of the total sum taken from the company.
The court reportedly dropped the charges of money laundering and receiving stolen funds as the criminal charges did not hold up in court. Platypus can still pursue charges against the suspects in the civil court, the court said.
CoinDesk has reached out to Platypus for comment.
