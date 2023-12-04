Bitcoin
Policy

Crypto.com Receives UK Authorization as an Electronic Money Institution

The exchange said it plans to use the license to offer e-money products in the U.K.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconDec 4, 2023 at 1:10 p.m. UTC
UK London (Artur Tumasjan / Unsplash)

Crypto.com received authorization to operate as an electronic-money institution in the U.K., the exchange said in a Monday press release.

It will use the new license from the Financial Conduct Authority to offer e-money products in the U.K., the company said. Crypto.com, as Forisgfs UK, was registered as a crypto business by the FCA in August last year.

“The U.K. has and continues to be a hugely important market for our business and the greater industry,” said Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com. The country has said it wants to be a crypto hub.

Crypto.com has been striving to be compliant with regulators across the globe. The exchange recently received licenses in Singapore and is regulated as a derivatives clearing organization with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. It also has registrations and licenses in France, Dubai and elsewhere.

Read more: Coinbase Receives E-Money License from UK Regulator

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

