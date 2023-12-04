Crypto.com Receives UK Authorization as an Electronic Money Institution
The exchange said it plans to use the license to offer e-money products in the U.K.
Crypto.com received authorization to operate as an electronic-money institution in the U.K., the exchange said in a Monday press release.
It will use the new license from the Financial Conduct Authority to offer e-money products in the U.K., the company said. Crypto.com, as Forisgfs UK, was registered as a crypto business by the FCA in August last year.
“The U.K. has and continues to be a hugely important market for our business and the greater industry,” said Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com. The country has said it wants to be a crypto hub.
Crypto.com has been striving to be compliant with regulators across the globe. The exchange recently received licenses in Singapore and is regulated as a derivatives clearing organization with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. It also has registrations and licenses in France, Dubai and elsewhere.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.