Celsius to Transition to Mining-Only NewCo After SEC Feedback in Updated Bankruptcy Plan

The SEC's feedback resulted in "Celsius now intending to begin the process to apply to register the shares in a new publicly traded Bitcoin mining company that will be owned by Celsius customers (the “Mining NewCo”)." Bitcoin Mining was the core business of the proposed new company, but the SEC's "feedback" appears to have led stakeholders to determine that "certain" assets that were to be transferred to Fahrenheit Holdings will now, "for regulatory reasons, be retained by Celsius’s estates to be administered and monetized by the Plan Administrator and/or Litigation Administrator for the benefit of creditors."