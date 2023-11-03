'Unanimous Verdict, Your Honor': Sam Bankman-Fried's Conviction Was Inevitable

The outcome seemed inevitable. The U.S. Department of Justice had a fully fleshed out case, while the defense – as we've said for weeks – seemed to struggle. Judge Lewis Kaplan visibly appeared to lose his patience with the defendant (though he said Thursday he wouldn't share any personal views on the verdict). I wasn't personally in the courtroom when Bankman-Fried testified, nor when defense attorney Mark Cohen gave his closing. But my colleagues who were say that some of the jurors looked at the clock during the closing argument. Bankman-Fried's inability to answer certain questions – and I say inability in the sense that if he acknowledged some of AUSA Danielle Sasoon's questions, he'd open himself to follow-ups, and if he denied them, he'd open himself to claims of lying – don't seem to have endeared him to anyone. His particular speaking style – trying to answer the question he hoped he'd be asked – sparked admonitions from the judge.