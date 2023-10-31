Bitcoin
Policy

Spain Brings Forward MiCA Crypto Rules by Six Months After EU Pressure

The government said it hopes the move, potentially affecting the likes of Binance and Coinbase, will bring greater regulatory clarity.

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconOct 31, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. UTC
Spanish flag waving by the wind.

Spain is shortening the MiCA transition period by six months. (Pixabay)

  • Spain has brought forward transitional provisions under the EU crypto law, MiCA, by six months.
  • Crypto firms already registered in the country will have to apply the rules by December 2025.

Spain said it will bring forward implementation of the European Union's crypto law, MiCA, by six months in a move likely to affect crypto firms already registered in the country, including Binance, Kraken and Coinbase (COIN).

The rules introduce tough consumer-protection measures for crypto firms, and in principle kick in at the end of next year for companies seeking a new license. Companies already operating under national law, however, can carry on for a further 18 months, and regulators are anxious that an overlong implementation period would place customers of the bloc's roughly 2,000 registered crypto companies at a disadvantage.

The Spanish government now wants implementation by December 2025, half a year shorter than MiCA requires.

"The government will shorten the transitional period of application ... with the aim of creating a predictable and stable regulatory and supervisory framework," the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Digital Transformation said in an Oct. 26 press release in Spanish.

In an Oct. 17 letter, the European Securities and Markets Authority, an EU watchdog partly responsible for policing the law, encouraged countries to shorten the transition period, which it fears offers a consumer-protection loophole for a potentially large number of providers.

Major crypto players already registered with the Bank of Spain under money-laundering provisions include Binance, Coinbase, Kraken and Bitstamp.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

Read more about
RegulationsMiCAEUSpain