LIVE: Sam Bankman-Fried Retakes Stand After Rough Cross-Ex in FTX Fraud Trial

The failed cryptocurrency exchange's founder has so far tried to present an alternative explanation of how one of the world's better-known trading platforms collapsed, suggesting it grew too quickly and without sufficient oversight or risk planning. However, prosecutors – led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon – have quickly sought to puncture that narrative, grilling Bankman-Fried about his involvement in FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, his public statements and whether he was permitted to use FTX customer funds, one of the key issues at the heart of the criminal case.