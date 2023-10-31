LIVE: Sam Bankman-Fried Retakes Stand After Rough Cross-Ex in FTX Fraud Trial
The defendant has tried to present an alternative explanation of his exchange's collapse, but prosecutors quickly punctured that narrative.
NEW YORK -- Sam Bankman-Fried has retaken the stand for a fourth – and likely final – day in his ongoing criminal fraud trial over the collapse of FTX.
This developing story will be regularly updated throughout the day.
The failed cryptocurrency exchange's founder has so far tried to present an alternative explanation of how one of the world's better-known trading platforms collapsed, suggesting it grew too quickly and without sufficient oversight or risk planning. However, prosecutors – led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon – have quickly sought to puncture that narrative, grilling Bankman-Fried about his involvement in FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, his public statements and whether he was permitted to use FTX customer funds, one of the key issues at the heart of the criminal case.
The trial entered its fifth week on Monday, but looks set to conclude within the next few days. After the defense rests, the prosecutors plan to call two last witnesses.
Once they're done, Judge Lewis Kaplan intends to hold a charge conference, where the attorneys will debate what's become a contentious part of the trial – just what instructions will the judge provide to the jurors to help them determine whether Bankman-Fried committed fraud and conspired to commit fraud beyond a reasonable doubt.
Jury deliberations may begin as soon as the end of this week, but seem likely to stretch into next week.
Read all of CoinDesk's coverage here.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.