Judge Kaplan's Ire Hits All Lawyers in the Sam Bankman-Fried Case

Late in the day, Kaplan accused prosecutors of "calling up a mannequin" in Katz, who had spent her morning testimony mumbling variations of "I don’t know anything and I didn’t work at FTX back then" in response to most every question. Her perplexing statements hinted that Katz would rather nuke her own credibility than play the game prosecutors wanted her to. That game was hardly earth-shattering: simply reading tweets and transcripts into the court record. At times, Kaplan was very clearly peeved at the sheer number of documents that Katz was asked to read into the record – especially given these were all public statements made on Twitter or uttered from the defendant's mouth in front of Congress.