Bahamian Prime Minister Asked Sam Bankman-Fried to Give His Son Advice on NFT Project

The premier’s September 2022 request to Bankman-Fried underscores the cozy relationship he enjoyed with officials in the Bahamas, where the FTX exchange was based. The nation's government has faced criticism for being too lax in its regulation of crypto companies. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas had let FTX operate without a license for more than two years. Earlier this year, the island nation sought to tighten its rules to ensure digital-asset exchanges have safeguards "adequate and appropriate for the scale and nature" of their businesses, the SCB said in April.