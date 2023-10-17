Bahamian Prime Minister Asked Sam Bankman-Fried to Give His Son Advice on NFT Project
An email mentioning NFTs from Philip Davis was presented in court on Tuesday as part of prosecutors’ fraud case against the FTX founder.
NEW YORK – Two months before Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire collapsed, Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis asked the crypto mogul to speak with the politician’s son about an NFT project he was consulting for, according to an email presented Tuesday as evidence by prosecutors.
The premier’s September 2022 request to Bankman-Fried underscores the cozy relationship he enjoyed with officials in the Bahamas, where the FTX exchange was based. The nation's government has faced criticism for being too lax in its regulation of crypto companies. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas had let FTX operate without a license for more than two years. Earlier this year, the island nation sought to tighten its rules to ensure digital-asset exchanges have safeguards "adequate and appropriate for the scale and nature" of their businesses, the SCB said in April.
While questioning FBI agent Richard Busik to clarify why Bankman-Fried is facing wire fraud charges, U.S. Attorney Danielle Kudla presented an email from September 2022 to verify the phone number used by Busik in his examinations indeed belonged to Bankman-Fried.
The message, sent from a Gmail address, included an email signature with the contact information of Philip Davis, who was then and remains prime minister of the Bahamas. Davis asked Bankman-Fried if his son could call the FTX CEO to talk about an NFT project that the son was working on. In response, Bankman-Fried sent his phone number and said he’d be available via phone or Zoom, the email showed.
A spokesperson for Davis could not be reached by press time.
Davis remains a crypto fan, even after FTX's collapse.
“Despite the naysayers, the digital-asset industry is here to stay,” he said this month, Forkast reported. The Bahamas is “committed to developing an effective and stable regulatory framework."
Read all CoinDesk's coverage here.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.