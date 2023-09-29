EnSam, Jury Questions and Another Denial for Bankman-Fried

Also this week, Judge Lewis Kaplan – who is overseeing Bankman-Fried’s trial – struck down a request from the FTX founder’s lawyers asking that he be temporarily released from prison. Bankman-Fried has been held in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since his bail was revoked in July, and his lawyers argued for the third time on Thursday that this has made it difficult for them to prepare for trial. With Bankman-Fried’s trial set to begin next week, the argument from his lawyers this time around was that Bankman-Fried would need time to strategize during his trial; previously, they’d asked he be granted release ahead of time.