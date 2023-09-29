Bankrupt Crypto Hedge Fund 3AC's Su Zhu Apprehended in Singapore, Liquidator Says
Co-founder of the Three Arrows Capital hedge fund was seized at Changi airport, Teneo said
Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation ForwardOctober 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Register Now
Su Zhu, co-founder of hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, was apprehended at Changi airport in Singapore on Friday, according to the company's liquidator Teneo.
The hedge fund collapsed in 2022, and interconnections within the industry meant the impact of its collapse quickly brought on a new crypto winter.
Zhu, alongside co-founder Kyle Davies, was the subject of a committal order sentencing him to four months' imprisonment due to failure to comply with a court order.
Davies' whereabouts remain unknown, the statement added.
Earlier in September, the Monetary Authority of Singapore banned Zhu and Davies from owning or running any registered capital markets firm for nine years.
In May, the pair were also reprimanded by Dubai's crypto regulator for operating their new venture, a bankruptcy exchange called OPNX, as an unregulated exchange. Davies has also declined to respond to subpoenas relating to 3AC's collapse issued by a New York court.
The native token of the duo's new project fell by 21% as its market cap shrank to $40 million.
Oliver Knight contributed to the reporting of the story
UPDATE (Sept. 29, 14:40 UTC): Updates to add more context and price action of OX token.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.