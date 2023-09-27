Terraform Labs Founder Do Kwon Opposes SEC's Extradition Request
The TerraUSD creator opposes the SEC's attempts to bring him back to the U.S. for questioning about his failed stablecoin projects.
Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon has asked a federal court to reject the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission's request to question him in the U.S. about the catastrophic crash of his company's stablecoins Terra and Luna, a Wednesday court filing shows.
The document, filed on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, shows Kwon's lawyers are opposing any opportunity for the stablecoin creator to offer testimony to U.S. regulators. The lawyers argue that it would be "impossible" to bring Kwon to the U.S. because he remains detained indefinitely in Montenegro. The former executive, they say, also cannot provide written testimony to the SEC because it would violate his due process rights under U.S. law.
"An order mandating something that is impossible serves no practical purpose and risks undermining judicial authority," Kwon's lawyers said in the filing.
The SEC asked the court last week for permission to interview Kwon about the Terra/Luna collapse before the case's discovery cut off date of October 13.
The SEC sued Terraform Labs in February, alleging the company misled investors about the safety of investing in its TerraUSD stablecoin, which offered yields of up to 20%. TerraUSD's creators told investors the token would maintain its peg to the U.S. dollar through a complicated mint-burn system involving its sister coin Luna. However, both coins crashed in May 2022, wiping out $50 billion in market value.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.