Terraform Labs Founder Do Kwon Opposes SEC's Extradition Request

The document, filed on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, shows Kwon's lawyers are opposing any opportunity for the stablecoin creator to offer testimony to U.S. regulators. The lawyers argue that it would be "impossible" to bring Kwon to the U.S. because he remains detained indefinitely in Montenegro. The former executive, they say, also cannot provide written testimony to the SEC because it would violate his due process rights under U.S. law.