Binance, U.S. Affiliate, Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao File to Dismiss SEC Lawsuit

"Indeed, since 2019, Congress has considered more than a dozen proposals that would provide a coherent and workable framework for crypto assets and their trading platforms," the filing said. "Critically, none of those proposals would confer sole regulatory jurisdiction over the crypto industry to the SEC. Despite this, the SEC now seeks to expand its authority and filed this lawsuit, asserting claims against Binance Holdings Limited ('BHL') and Changpeng Zhao, among others."