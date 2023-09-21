Sam Bankman-Fried Will Remain in Jail Through the Start of His Trial

Bitcoin
$26,568.62-1.98%
Ethereum
$1,584.62-2.35%
Binance Coin
$210.72-1.92%
XRP
$0.50818000-0.41%
Dogecoin
$0.06114610-2.56%
Cardano
$0.24560672-2.30%
Solana
$19.51-3.91%
Toncoin
$2.32-3.58%
Tron
$0.08320696-1.65%
Polkadot
$4.00-3.41%
Polygon
$0.52134839-4.23%
Litecoin
$64.51-0.15%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,750.38-1.88%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000728-2.29%
Bitcoin Cash
$207.59-4.04%
Chainlink
$6.69-3.52%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.85+0.82%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.08%
Uniswap
$4.24-2.81%
Stellar
$0.11364795-3.07%
Avalanche
$8.79-2.99%
Monero
$146.58-0.80%
OKB
$42.95-1.30%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.07%
Ethereum Classic
$15.21-2.37%
Cosmos
$7.22-0.84%
Hedera
$0.05057543-0.09%
Filecoin
$3.20-4.66%
Cronos
$0.05024577-1.77%
Lido DAO
$1.47-6.62%
Quant
$89.50-1.40%
Internet Computer
$2.90-3.19%
VeChain
$0.01714577-3.40%
Aptos
$5.05-2.46%
Maker
$1,310.91-2.55%
NEAR Protocol
$1.12+0.21%
Arbitrum
$0.82288077-4.14%
Optimism
$1.30-5.67%
Kaspa
$0.04613108-7.94%
Aave
$62.27-5.50%
The Graph
$0.08762167-4.59%
Immutable X
$0.68302942+23.33%
Algorand
$0.09762604-1.69%
USDD
$0.99927877+0.14%
XDC Network
$0.05205794-3.18%
MultiverseX
$26.02+0.43%
Stacks
$0.47303875-3.30%
Synthetix
$2.05-3.22%
EOS
$0.57540000-0.69%
Tezos
$0.65880000-2.29%
The Sandbox
$0.29224215-2.82%
Bitcoin SV
$31.07-1.21%
Render Token
$1.60-1.08%
Injective Protocol
$7.11-4.67%
Radix
$0.05793629-0.15%
Theta
$0.59083762-1.45%
Axie Infinity
$4.42-3.10%
Decentraland
$0.29427448-1.79%
THORChain
$1.77-1.27%
Fantom
$0.18918826-2.82%
GateToken
$3.84-1.27%
NEO
$7.36-2.39%
Kava.io
$0.62351630-1.47%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99491480-0.51%
PAX Gold
$1,915.45-0.57%
eCash
$0.00002394-4.79%
Flow
$0.43616943-2.52%
KuCoin Token
$4.53+0.13%
Rocket Pool
$20.95-4.30%
ApeCoin
$1.11-1.19%
IOTA
$0.14737644-1.32%
Chiliz
$0.05837784-1.87%
Frax Share
$5.30+1.16%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44529092+0.63%
Huobi Token
$2.41-1.69%
Casper
$0.03275474-3.73%
Mina
$0.37832629-1.20%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038-2.84%
Luna Classic
$0.00005991+3.63%
Sui
$0.43766736-1.85%
dYdX
$1.97-1.82%
Klaytn
$0.10872237-3.82%
Gala
$0.01308953-5.95%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.78877408-1.93%
Nexo
$0.56867922-2.20%
GMX
$34.74-4.29%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.22%
Dash
$26.23-1.17%
Woo Network
$0.16870683-3.64%
Zilliqa
$0.01716433+3.33%
Astar
$0.05404953-0.38%
Flare
$0.01109017-1.86%
Arweave
$4.15-4.67%
1inch Network
$0.25916096+3.23%
Compound
$38.79-2.95%
Wemix
$0.83445393-3.30%
Conflux
$0.12490922-1.97%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17251000-1.53%
Gnosis
$97.99-3.15%
SafePal
$0.59265060+5.75%
PancakeSwap
$1.15-2.40%
tomiNet
$3.30-4.88%
Fetch.ai
$0.22496116-1.56%
Illuvium
$39.95-2.17%
Enjin
$0.22799060-0.53%
NEM
$0.02516572-3.17%
Qtum
$2.15-3.25%
Celo
$0.44072662-4.31%
Mask Network
$2.71+3.53%
SingularityNET
$0.18029243-2.74%
SEI
$0.12217152-2.02%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.42-2.61%
Oasis Network
$0.04317763-1.44%
Loopring
$0.17317793-2.71%
Helium
$1.50+5.74%
Convex Finance
$2.61-2.57%
Zcash
$25.96-0.69%
Decred
$13.04-4.46%
Worldcoin
$1.54-1.02%
Osmosis
$0.32351391-3.08%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.50-1.57%
Akash Network
$0.86739985+1.01%
Ankr
$0.01896587-3.27%
Holo
$0.00105848+0.11%
Merit Circle
$0.40464946+3.26%
Beldex
$0.03272320-0.04%
Ravencoin
$0.01511990-0.71%
Stepn
$0.15101495-2.58%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.77102185-5.11%
Golem
$0.17584913-1.27%
JasmyCoin
$0.00360391+2.45%
Kusama
$19.29-1.81%
Aragon
$4.31-2.06%
BLUR
$0.18152731+3.41%
Yearn Finance
$5,124.11-3.87%
ICON
$0.17250701-5.42%
Audius
$0.14986167-2.35%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.43%
SXP
$0.27881349-4.28%
Livepeer
$5.51-6.46%
Waves
$1.56-1.90%
FLOKI
$0.00001541-2.85%
Siacoin
$0.00290284-2.96%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39060456-0.49%
EthereumPoW
$1.33+2.31%
Band Protocol
$1.06-1.89%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32467197-0.55%
IoTeX
$0.01470078-3.82%
Wax
$0.04043192-3.31%
Balancer
$3.13-3.52%
Axelar
$0.33303472-1.12%
Biconomy
$0.20209932-2.18%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16727061-1.92%
TerraUSD
$0.01246339-0.30%
Harmony
$0.00987200-2.89%
Moonbeam
$0.16150584-3.01%
Kadena
$0.47806788-3.37%
Sushiswap
$0.60533505-0.93%
Kyber Network
$0.60371623-5.23%
Polymath Network
$0.12110000-0.49%
MAGIC
$0.45593356-3.49%
Lisk
$0.73933306-2.51%
API3
$1.11-0.75%
DigiByte
$0.00637292-3.46%
Skale
$0.02224656-3.24%
Horizen
$7.39-3.11%
UMA Protocol
$1.38-2.77%
Amp
$0.00170087-0.18%
Gains Network
$3.15-3.09%
Cartesi
$0.12874911-0.58%
Stargate Finance
$0.45843791+1.39%
Nervos Network
$0.00272519-3.65%
Status
$0.02246992-2.12%
OriginTrail
$0.22821583-6.53%
PlayDapp
$0.14772136-3.05%
Coin98
$0.14250223-0.66%
Joe
$0.23885453-5.25%
Numeraire
$12.81-0.91%
Liquity
$0.85761576-2.03%
Nano
$0.60177162-2.92%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01603194+6.81%
Bluzelle
$0.18305816-10.07%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.17-3.73%
iExec RLC
$1.03-1.17%
Steem
$0.16529684-3.64%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-2.37%
Stormx
$0.00627554-8.13%
Radiant Capital
$0.21592589-4.46%
Radworks
$1.34-1.84%
Spell Token
$0.00053659-9.00%
Marlin
$0.00808768-1.91%
Core
$0.40788319+6.05%
Celer Network
$0.01152765-1.88%
Stella
$0.07726671-2.24%
Bitgert
$0.00000016-0.37%
Powerledger
$0.14384427-3.74%
Sweat Economy
$0.00787697+5.60%
Galxe
$1.31-2.18%
OMG Network
$0.43084900-5.49%
Syscoin
$0.08405986-2.46%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.76542026-2.30%
Civic
$0.07483577-3.35%
Celsius
$0.13913636-1.62%
Dent
$0.00061128-2.13%
WINkLink
$0.00006043-2.79%
Bancor
$0.40039010-3.11%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01596547-2.90%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.83-0.35%
Synapse
$0.29987044-4.44%
Chromia
$0.09782224-2.29%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00137077-4.20%
MetisDAO
$12.73-10.58%
NKN
$0.08504206-1.22%
Verge
$0.00334230-3.10%
SPACE ID
$0.19142892-4.10%
Hashflow
$0.30813011-4.43%
Gitcoin
$0.88319384-4.22%
Secret
$0.25084838-1.35%
Bifrost
$0.03742109+0.14%
COTI
$0.04126975-1.47%
Storj
$0.35964754-8.71%
Sun Token
$0.00518663-3.54%
MOBOX
$0.23101017-2.54%
Request
$0.06274795-1.20%
Adventure Gold
$0.61903411+2.61%
Keep Network
$0.08635364+0.20%
Origin Protocol
$0.09190473-5.54%
Ren
$0.04471921-8.93%
Aergo
$0.09934938-2.51%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.59405245-7.52%
Covalent
$0.07028901+2.80%
ARPA
$0.04337204-0.65%
WazirX
$0.09097934-2.62%
Gods Unchained
$0.16762335+0.44%
XYO Network
$0.00292991+0.64%
Maple
$5.05+2.35%
Verasity
$0.00387591-1.63%
Badger DAO
$1.99-3.73%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21417488-8.37%
Aavegotchi
$0.76435707-4.07%
Raydium
$0.16770592-3.12%
TrueFi
$0.03606617-6.30%
Boba Network
$0.11166175-2.27%
Orchid
$0.06308443-6.47%
SuperRare
$0.06032423-4.12%
Acala Token
$0.04640881-2.36%
Alien Worlds
$0.01001229-1.90%
Index Chain
$0.04654596-0.97%
Voyager Token
$0.12110652-4.63%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00994988-0.20%
GAS
$2.40-7.80%
CEEK VR
$0.03737683-3.18%
Litentry
$0.66461646-1.95%
Moonriver
$3.81-3.38%
MOON
$0.28767774+0.13%
RACA
$0.00009098-1.21%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13277408+0.88%
LCX
$0.03900635-1.84%
Rally
$0.00599971-3.54%
Reef
$0.00131751-3.09%
Saitama
$0.00067038-0.15%
LooksRare
$0.05430815-4.91%
Ethernity
$1.48-3.75%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.89+3.01%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04447580-4.97%
DIA
$0.24334598-1.21%
Polkastarter
$0.25131676-3.69%
Travala.com
$0.44168273-3.73%
Alchemix
$11.67-3.35%
CLV
$0.03049608-2.66%
MXC
$0.00912461-4.13%
Velas
$0.00858153-2.52%
Keep3rV1
$42.62-2.51%
BarnBridge
$2.22-0.67%
BENQI
$0.00512752-1.96%
Star Atlas
$0.00145282-2.21%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13296477-3.85%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17407881-2.74%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076095-1.63%
Virtua
$0.01801357-4.16%
Enzyme
$13.20-2.91%
Aurora
$0.05124850-0.97%
district0x
$0.02300000-0.24%
0x
$0.18307802-0.36%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-3.18%
StaFi
$0.26205158-2.59%
Harvest Finance
$21.82-3.13%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.82-1.70%
Decentral Games
$0.01759923-1.81%
Serum
$0.03219430-4.24%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00290953-0.16%
XEN Crypto
$0.994e-700-2.87%
Rarible
$0.90449006-4.24%
Tamadoge
$0.00862565-4.58%
Bonk
$0.00000019-4.85%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00964967+5.66%
Quantstamp
$0.00997818-0.97%
Tokemak
$0.37474785-2.00%
Augur
$0.76321920-29.75%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01257249-3.11%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04029300-6.31%
FTX Token
$1.04+0.85%
Braintrust
$0.31531641-0.02%
Pepe
$0.00000061-3.02%
BitDAO
$0.39862708+0.63%
Threshold
$0.01821251-3.01%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08518332-3.03%
Human
$0.04643521-2.56%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-1.29%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.010.00%
Hamster
$0.00000000-1.66%
PayPal USD
$0.98774570-1.17%
Highstreet
$1.31-2.79%
Tether
$1.00-0.03%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.09%
Dai
$1.00-0.07%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Sam Bankman-Fried Will Remain in Jail Through the Start of His Trial

An appeals court rejected his attorneys’ attempt to free him in the run-up to the trial.

By Nick Baker, Nikhilesh De
AccessTimeIconSep 21, 2023 at 9:37 p.m. UTC
Updated Sep 21, 2023 at 9:41 p.m. UTC
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Sam Bankman-Fried’s attempt to get out of jail before the start of his trial next month was rejected by an appeals court.

In August, the FTX founder’s release on bond was revoked and he was locked up because a judge ruled he’d probably tried to tamper with witnesses. Earlier this month, his request to overturn that decision was denied. On Thursday, an appeals court refused to overrule that.

“We reject [Bankman-Fried’s] contention that the district court failed to consider a less restrictive alternative to detention,” the order said. “The record shows that the district court considered all of the relevant factors, including the Defendant-Appellant’s course of conduct over the time that had required the district court to repeatedly tighten the conditions of release.”

Bankman-Fried’s trial begins Oct. 3 in a federal courtroom in Manhattan. He faces fraud and conspiracy charges tied to the operation and later collapse of his crypto exchange, and has pleaded not guilty to all seven charges.

The decision marks the second setback for Bankman-Fried on Thursday, after Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing the criminal case, granted prosecutors’ motions to block every single one of his proposed expert witnesses.

While the defense team can try again to put at least some of the witnesses on the stand, they’ll have to jump through certain hoops and the U.S. Department of Justice can still object.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Nick Baker
Nick Baker

Nick Baker is CoinDesk’s deputy editor-in-chief. He owns less than $1,000 combined of BTC and ETH.

Follow @inkbacker on Twitter
Nikhilesh De
Nikhilesh De

Nikhilesh De is CoinDesk's managing editor for global policy and regulation. He owns marginal amounts of bitcoin and ether.

Follow @nikhileshde on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.