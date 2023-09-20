Vivek Ramaswamy is Drafting a 'Crypto Policy Framework'

Ramaswamy was a pharmaceutical entrepreneur before he mounted his 2024 presidential campaign – fashioning himself as a youthful, tech-forward heir to Donald Trump’s populist MAGA movement. Even further to the right than Trump on many issues, Ramaswamy’s debate performance in August was something of a break-out moment for the 38-year-old – with attacks from Trump administration figures like Mike Pence and Nikki Haley underscoring the controversial political candidate’s rapid emergence as a serious political contender.