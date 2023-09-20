Breaking Down the Infamous Alameda Balance Sheet

Much of that empire relied on tokens of projects Alameda was unusually close with – particularly the formerly white-hot crypto startups it invested in. For example, it led eight-figure investment rounds in the closely linked projects Oxygen and Maps.me and counted nearly $600 million worth of those projects’ tokens (locked and unlocked) on its balance sheet. When FTX went bust it stranded 95% of those projects’ token supply in a state of limbo that seems to continue to this day. Those projects’ tokens have since lost much of their value but even back then they were unlikely to be worth that much in practice. Attempting to trade them at scale on the open markets would have shattered their value.