Former FTX Executive Ryan Salame Will Plead Guilty to Charges: Bloomberg
Ryan Salame was co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets and handled political donations for the crypto exchange.
Ryan Salame, who was one of Sam Bankman-Fried’s top deputies at FTX, plans to plead guilty to criminal charges on Thursday, Bloomberg reported.
Salame was co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets and allegedly handled crypto exchange FTX’s political donations. He made substantial donations to Republican candidates.
The plea comes a few weeks before Bankman-Fried’s trial begins in New York. Salame will appear at a hearing in Manhattan later Thursday, Bloomberg reported.
