Former FTX Executive Ryan Salame Will Plead Guilty to Charges: Bloomberg

Ryan Salame was co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets and handled political donations for the crypto exchange.

By Nick Baker
AccessTimeIconSep 7, 2023 at 2:20 p.m. UTC
Former FTX executive Ryan Salame (LinkedIn)

Ryan Salame, who was one of Sam Bankman-Fried’s top deputies at FTX, plans to plead guilty to criminal charges on Thursday, Bloomberg reported.

Salame was co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets and allegedly handled crypto exchange FTX’s political donations. He made substantial donations to Republican candidates.

The plea comes a few weeks before Bankman-Fried’s trial begins in New York. Salame will appear at a hearing in Manhattan later Thursday, Bloomberg reported.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Nick Baker
Nick Baker

Nick Baker is CoinDesk’s deputy editor-in-chief. He owns less than $1,000 combined of BTC and ETH.

