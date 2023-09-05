Sam Bankman-Fried's Laptop Has a New Battery Now, DOJ Says
A joint letter filed Tuesday details the amount of access the FTX founder has to discovery material.
Once one of the world's most powerful crypto executives, Sam Bankman-Fried is now reduced to bickering with prosecutors over his access to a laptop computer.
The jailed founder of the collapsed FTX exchange has access to a laptop seven days a week and three hard drives with defense material at all times, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a letter Tuesday. The prosecutors were responding to a federal judge's order for a report on the conditions Bankman-Fried faces while detained at the Manhattan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Bankman-Fried's defense team has argued that they "need" him out of jail to work on his defense, telling Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing the case, that poor internet access and battery life are limiting the amount of work he is able to conduct on his own defense ahead of his criminal trial next month.
After a virtual hearing last week, Kaplan ordered the parties to put together a report on these issues. In Tuesday's filing, prosecutors said Bankman-Fried now has access to an air-gapped laptop for 11 hours a day on weekdays and 7.5 hours a day on weekends and holidays. Bankman-Fried also has access to hard drives with defense material at all times.
Twice a week, Bankman-Fried has access to an internet-enabled laptop. Defense attorneys had previously raised issues about the battery life and weak internet connection, but Tuesday's letter said the defense team had provided a new battery that "has approximately 8 hours battery life," and the internet speed over the course of a day ranged from 7.5 megabits per second (mbps) to 34 mbps.
The DOJ said this was "sufficient for most internet review activities" in its letter (a number of websites say 5 mbps is sufficient to stream video).
Bankman-Fried has been in jail since mid-August after Judge Kaplan revoked his bail, ruling that the FTX founder had engaged in multiple efforts to tamper with witnesses. His defense team has filed an appeal of the bail revocation, but argued that his detention was interfering with his Sixth Amendment right to work on his own defense. They moved to have him temporarily released.
Prosecutors had previously taken issue with the defense team's characterization of the technology issues, saying they were inconvenient but not debilitating.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.