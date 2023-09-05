Global Standard Setters to Deliver Global Crypto Policy Roadmap

Bitcoin
$25,691.42-1.05%
Ethereum
$1,624.76-0.86%
Binance Coin
$214.65+0.13%
XRP
$0.50444807+0.06%
Dogecoin
$0.06410966+0.73%
Cardano
$0.25614372-0.30%
Solana
$19.38-2.27%
Tron
$0.07712288+0.47%
Toncoin
$1.81-4.75%
Polkadot
$4.26-0.81%
Polygon
$0.55799656+2.10%
Litecoin
$62.76-2.11%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000756-2.41%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,844.87-0.50%
Bitcoin Cash
$192.42-1.04%
Stellar
$0.12684800+1.33%
Avalanche
$9.83-1.50%
TrueUSD
$0.99853787+0.06%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.67-0.05%
Uniswap
$4.31-3.50%
Chainlink
$6.01-2.15%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.14%
OKB
$42.41-1.00%
Monero
$140.13-1.32%
Ethereum Classic
$15.25-0.97%
Cosmos
$6.72-2.06%
Hedera
$0.04849841-0.45%
Internet Computer
$3.28+0.07%
Filecoin
$3.22-0.07%
Quant
$97.11-1.73%
Lido DAO
$1.56+0.05%
Cronos
$0.05022386-1.74%
Aptos
$5.49-1.93%
Arbitrum
$0.89715024-2.50%
VeChain
$0.01555311-0.81%
NEAR Protocol
$1.12-1.13%
Optimism
$1.32-2.31%
Maker
$1,124.21-1.40%
Aave
$55.07-0.38%
The Graph
$0.08676802-1.78%
XDC Network
$0.05715808-0.66%
Algorand
$0.09369441-1.01%
USDD
$0.99349201-0.17%
Synthetix
$2.23-1.20%
Kaspa
$0.03367275-0.60%
Tezos
$0.69600000-0.40%
EOS
$0.58033939-0.04%
Stacks
$0.46055711+0.83%
MultiverseX
$24.94-0.53%
The Sandbox
$0.30404210-0.86%
Theta
$0.61323833-0.57%
Immutable X
$0.54372658-1.65%
Axie Infinity
$4.55+0.08%
Bitcoin SV
$30.23-1.12%
Injective Protocol
$6.82-1.34%
Fantom
$0.20186098-1.37%
GateToken
$3.93+0.19%
Decentraland
$0.29227673-0.22%
Radix
$0.05119716-0.93%
NEO
$7.25+2.75%
Render Token
$1.35-1.65%
ApeCoin
$1.34-1.20%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99899953+0.04%
Kava.io
$0.64818419+0.28%
PAX Gold
$1,917.63-0.32%
IOTA
$0.16955519-0.32%
Rocket Pool
$23.58-6.06%
Flow
$0.43632089-0.29%
eCash
$0.00002315-0.38%
THORChain
$1.48+1.20%
Klaytn
$0.13215756-1.01%
Chiliz
$0.05988023-1.42%
Gala
$0.01596935-4.95%
Frax Share
$5.57-1.23%
Casper
$0.03510743-1.07%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041-0.35%
Huobi Token
$2.41+0.22%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44092027-0.35%
KuCoin Token
$3.93-2.70%
Sui
$0.47670699-2.51%
dYdX
$2.10+0.15%
Mina
$0.36974533-1.98%
Luna Classic
$0.00006039+0.38%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.79644903-1.02%
Nexo
$0.58389926-0.89%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.23%
Flare
$0.01316930-0.14%
Dash
$25.69-0.21%
GMX
$32.20-1.72%
Woo Network
$0.16503485-3.00%
Astar
$0.05319841-1.53%
Zilliqa
$0.01622475-0.36%
Compound
$39.96-1.96%
Arweave
$4.15-2.20%
Fetch.ai
$0.25872794-0.92%
Gnosis
$104.21+1.78%
PancakeSwap
$1.24-0.56%
Conflux
$0.12689911+4.17%
1inch Network
$0.24258051+1.39%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16616000-1.84%
SafePal
$0.58300857+3.80%
Illuvium
$40.92-1.76%
Loopring
$0.18757823-0.22%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.02-6.43%
SingularityNET
$0.18858250+0.08%
Enjin
$0.23077249-1.63%
SEI
$0.12538150-2.89%
Qtum
$2.12-0.92%
Helium
$1.53-1.42%
Celo
$0.42624598-0.57%
Osmosis
$0.35477441-0.94%
NEM
$0.02417761-0.34%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.36-2.62%
Convex Finance
$2.65+0.18%
Livepeer
$7.33-5.34%
Mask Network
$2.58-0.42%
Zcash
$24.73+0.57%
Decred
$13.06-0.18%
Oasis Network
$0.04000625-0.82%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.63+0.54%
Beldex
$0.03345149+2.05%
Holo
$0.00103754-1.24%
Ankr
$0.01842333-0.23%
Ravencoin
$0.01520386+0.20%
Yearn Finance
$5,454.67+0.97%
Wemix
$0.56128695+0.18%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-7.28%
JasmyCoin
$0.00362899-0.65%
Stepn
$0.15681687+0.55%
Aragon
$4.32+0.46%
Kusama
$19.08-0.17%
BLUR
$0.18917696-1.82%
FLOKI
$0.00001690-0.46%
Audius
$0.15050164-1.01%
Golem
$0.16210145-1.31%
ICON
$0.16064276-0.68%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19543847-0.66%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.41288590+4.37%
Waves
$1.48-1.68%
EthereumPoW
$1.35-2.96%
Balancer
$3.37-0.49%
Merit Circle
$0.31188978+3.35%
Siacoin
$0.00277453-3.67%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32832889+0.78%
SXP
$0.24674977-1.45%
Axelar
$0.36157777+2.48%
Band Protocol
$1.04-2.75%
Biconomy
$0.20566725-0.99%
Worldcoin
$1.04-9.56%
Moonbeam
$0.18142991-2.25%
IoTeX
$0.01380003+0.36%
Wax
$0.03785800-1.59%
Kadena
$0.49600027+9.73%
Polymath Network
$0.13010000+0.54%
Harmony
$0.00945726-0.43%
TerraUSD
$0.01185925+0.15%
Sushiswap
$0.57258904-0.34%
DigiByte
$0.00662067-0.87%
Stargate Finance
$0.52319996-0.97%
API3
$1.11-2.55%
UMA Protocol
$1.42+3.79%
Amp
$0.00182778-0.94%
Lisk
$0.69436868-0.81%
Horizen
$7.13-2.26%
Skale
$0.02098112+0.78%
Gains Network
$3.20+2.19%
Kyber Network
$0.53303968+3.03%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.97-5.51%
Cartesi
$0.12592517-2.90%
Nervos Network
$0.00271394+1.39%
OriginTrail
$0.23403036-3.62%
Numeraire
$13.99-17.10%
Core
$0.55925874-4.74%
Joe
$0.25053936-4.42%
Nano
$0.63606235-1.85%
Coin98
$0.13912842+2.27%
PlayDapp
$0.14182842-1.16%
iExec RLC
$1.09+0.53%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014+1.02%
Liquity
$0.82322064+0.32%
Bitgert
$0.00000018-1.77%
Radworks
$1.39+1.66%
Steem
$0.15501034-1.07%
Radiant Capital
$0.22649358-0.43%
Synapse
$0.34637378-16.98%
Gitcoin
$1.08-11.34%
Sweat Economy
$0.00835924-3.41%
OMG Network
$0.45971550-0.50%
Celer Network
$0.01123843-1.08%
Marlin
$0.00784412-1.00%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01277900-2.46%
SPACE ID
$0.22051721+2.28%
Syscoin
$0.08752092-2.19%
Bancor
$0.42023058-2.49%
Hashflow
$0.34425856+2.84%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.74747391+0.15%
WINkLink
$0.00006101+0.09%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00141231-0.15%
Dent
$0.00060635-2.01%
Powerledger
$0.13332074-1.32%
NKN
$0.08801525-0.23%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$8.03-11.87%
Secret
$0.26127007+2.90%
Civic
$0.06864530-0.88%
Celsius
$0.12908693+3.51%
Verge
$0.00328076+1.51%
Bifrost
$0.03816730-7.35%
Stormx
$0.00475899-3.31%
Galxe
$1.12-3.06%
Bluzelle
$0.12658567-9.50%
Chromia
$0.08817677-0.99%
MOBOX
$0.24205248-1.74%
Sun Token
$0.00523685-0.13%
MetisDAO
$11.48-0.33%
Request
$0.06472215-1.11%
COTI
$0.03914956+1.98%
Spell Token
$0.00038642-0.82%
Keep Network
$0.08390376-1.72%
WazirX
$0.09775547+0.82%
Ren
$0.04443501-0.86%
XYO Network
$0.00306166-3.51%
Verasity
$0.00410596-0.08%
ARPA
$0.04240791-0.77%
Adventure Gold
$0.53334940-11.68%
Boba Network
$0.11987755+0.74%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22128342+0.20%
Raydium
$0.17849407-2.61%
Aavegotchi
$0.79088821-1.33%
Badger DAO
$2.02-1.16%
Voyager Token
$0.13454065+20.69%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52976119+19.47%
Origin Protocol
$0.07510692+0.36%
SuperRare
$0.06091577+0.25%
MOON
$0.34358199-1.28%
Maple
$4.51-4.40%
Index Chain
$0.04634412+3.12%
Orchid
$0.05988717-1.35%
Alien Worlds
$0.00965686-0.45%
Rally
$0.00701388-1.39%
LCX
$0.04301493-0.86%
Storj
$0.22796506-3.73%
CEEK VR
$0.03914603-1.92%
Moonriver
$4.16-1.77%
Reef
$0.00140331+2.54%
TrueFi
$0.02997683-1.16%
RACA
$0.00009475-0.38%
GAS
$2.26+0.01%
Ethernity
$1.53+5.37%
LooksRare
$0.05361140-0.74%
Saitama
$0.00064843+0.01%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.66-1.39%
Polkastarter
$0.25254392-0.86%
Travala.com
$0.47771630+0.08%
DIA
$0.22445076+1.28%
CLV
$0.03295050+3.41%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.10531244-7.47%
Alchemix
$11.32+3.40%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19000169-2.74%
MXC
$0.00883150+17.83%
Keep3rV1
$43.35-0.00%
Enzyme
$14.62-2.76%
Virtua
$0.01930737-3.07%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13301595+0.09%
Star Atlas
$0.00144726-0.31%
BarnBridge
$2.15-1.73%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.88%
Onyxcoin
$0.00074335-1.53%
district0x
$0.02400290+11.89%
0x
$0.17165681+2.41%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.94-1.18%
Velas
$0.00601787+0.61%
Harvest Finance
$21.64+2.52%
StaFi
$0.25079724+4.28%
Decentral Games
$0.01828348-3.72%
Serum
$0.03420298-7.82%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000061-0.82%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00313720-0.95%
Tamadoge
$0.01061977+3.45%
Rarible
$0.92770049-1.29%
Bonk
$0.00000023-4.67%
Augur
$1.11-1.52%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00966805+1.27%
Tokemak
$0.43740791-3.69%
Quantstamp
$0.01004318-3.89%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01370976-1.27%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04107347+0.61%
FTX Token
$1.04-1.73%
Braintrust
$0.30592409-0.23%
Pepe
$0.00000080-2.69%
BitDAO
$0.43805919-2.37%
Threshold
$0.01701512-1.09%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08329036-1.44%
Human
$0.04712500-2.14%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.25%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.04-1.50%
Hamster
$0.00000000-1.96%
PayPal USD
$0.99670253-0.12%
Tether
$0.99935338-0.03%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.11%
Dai
$1.00-0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Global Standard Setters to Deliver Global Crypto Policy Roadmap

The Financial Stability Board and the International Monetary Fund are set to deliver a paper calling for global coordination on crypto policy at this weekend's G20 summit.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconSep 5, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. UTC
Updated Sep 5, 2023 at 8:43 a.m. UTC
The FSB and IMF will call for global coordination on crypto policy. (NASA/Unsplash)

The FSB and IMF will call for global coordination on crypto policy. (NASA/Unsplash)

Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation Forward
October 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Where the industry establishes the digital economy’s legal, regulatory and compliance best practices for the future.Register Now

The Financial Stability Board and International Monetary Fund are set to introduce a joint paper on global crypto policy, FSB Chair Klaas Knot wrote in a Tuesday letter.

The FSB, a global standard setter, and the global economic agency IMF are presenting the paper at this weekend’s G20 Summit. The paper includes a roadmap on the implementation of policy frameworks for crypto including global coordination, cooperation and information sharing.

The paper was requested by India, which holds the G20 presidency until December. It is a response to a need for “a comprehensive policy response” to the risks crypto presents. Events including the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX and collapse of the terraUSD stablecoin highlight the “vulnerabilities” that crypto faces, which require close monitoring given the growing linkages between crypto and the wider financial system, the letter said.

“The risks of crypto-assets are not confined to financial stability, but can also include macroeconomic risks relating to monetary sovereignty, capital flow volatility and fiscal policy,” Knot wrote.

The paper will highlight the amplified macrofinancial risks that emerging markets and developed economies might face, which could raise the need for targeted measures.

CoinDesk reported in August that G20 nations were asking for the paper to include a call for global collaboration and that India was pushing for concerns around macrofinancial implications and risks specific to emerging markets and developing economies to be included.

The FSB called for a global framework in July and its officials said that these rules won’t need to be completely new.

UPDATE (Sept. 5, 8:43 UTC): Removes reference to IMF being a United Agency in second paragraph.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.