Sam Bankman-Fried’s Planned Defense ‘Irrelevant’ Without More Details, Govt Says

Bankman-Fried, originally bailed on a $250 million bond, was sent back to jail in August, after attempting to contact one witness, Ryne Miller, and leaking the diary of another witness, Caroline Ellison, to the New York Times. Lawyers are now debating when and how he should be released from his cell to speak to counsel and review documents linked to the case, involving Judge Lewis Kaplan in a dispute over exact page lengths and laptop battery lifetimes.