SEC's Secret Binance Court Filing Has Observers Bracing for Bad News

“Under any circumstance, that this SEC seal-seeking filing is unusual, odd and uncommon cannot be overstated,” Stark wrote. “In my almost 20 years in the SEC Enforcement Division, including 11 years as Chief of the SEC’s Office of Internet Enforcement, our team worked on and led a broad range of SEC investigations which involved parallel U.S. DOJ investigations and lots of litigation – and I can’t recall ever seeking to file a motion or any other court document under seal.”