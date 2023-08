A Crypto President? Top U.S. 2024 Contenders Aren’t Fans, and Rivals Are Way Behind

: The president, who hasn’t yet seen an electoral threat emerge from his own party, now has a significant record on crypto, judging from his administration’s performance in the past three years. Certain of his regulators have hammered the industry with enforcement actions – mostly at the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission – as they accuse digital assets businesses of failing to toe the line on existing financial regulations, which crypto insiders say are impossible to meet. While his administration hasn’t yet crafted wide-reaching crypto rules, the SEC and Treasury Department have proposed some regulations that would have major – and potentially highly limiting – effects on the sector, from the SEC’s proposals on custody and defining crypto platforms as exchanges to the Treasury’s new proposal on how to tax token gains. He said this year that he’s excited about closing “ special interest tax loopholes ” that benefit crypto traders, and the White House has pushed for a 30% tax on crypto mining . The administration has also been studying whether to stand up a digital dollar that could shake up stablecoin issuers, though officials insist no decision has been made. Biden’s direct crypto involvement has generally been limited, though he issued an executive order on digital assets in 2022 – before the market detonated that year and crypto giants began toppling – instructing his administration to start getting a handle on oversight that would thread a needle to establish consumer protections while allowing U.S. innovation.