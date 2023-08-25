U.S. Crypto Tax Proposal Lets Miners Off the Hook, Snares ‘Some’ Decentralized Exchanges

The proposal is, so far, just that. The government still has to take in all the public comments by October 30 and listen to participants in a set of public hearings on November 7 and 8. Where the industry may balk is the treatment of decentralized exchanges, some of which could be roped into the reporting requirement even as they may insist that there’s no staff or management to handle such affairs. Once the Treasury and IRS have heard from everybody, the rules can be approved in a final form, so the industry will have months to lobby federal officials before anything is set in stone for the 2025 tax year. That gives some breathing room to an industry that had been braced for the overhaul to hit as soon as next year.