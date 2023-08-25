Tokenization Could Improve Bond Market Efficiency, Hong Kong Regulator Says
A successful $100 million tokenized green bond issuance earlier this year has convinced the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to continue exploring tokenization to improve financial markets.
Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation ForwardOctober 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Register Now
Tokenization, where real-world assets are converted into blockchain-based tokens, has the potential to enhance efficiency, liquidity and transparency in bond markets, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said in a Thursday report.
The comment follows a successful $100 million tokenized green bond issuance in February by the central bank in collaboration with the local government.
Although it is but one application of the technologies that underlie crypto, tokenization is viewed as something that could transform financial and non-financial infrastructure and markets.
"The issuance demonstrated the possibility of deploying distributed ledger technology (DLT) to a real capital markets transaction under the existing Hong Kong legal framework. It also showed the potential in DLT to enhance efficiency, liquidity and transparency in bond markets," the report said.
The bond has created a blueprint for "potential similar issuances in Hong Kong," the report said, adding that the bank intends to explore further applications, address issues of fragmentation across platforms and systems, and enhance Hong Kong’s legal and regulatory framework to accommodate more tokenization in the bond market.
"The HKMA in coordination with the Government will work with the industry to conduct further tokenized issuance(s) to advance development on this front," a press statement published alongside the report said.
The HKMA has been exploring green bond tokenization since at least 2021.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.