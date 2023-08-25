Bitcoin
Policy

FTX, BlockFi's Customer Data Compromised in Kroll Hack

A ‘cybersecurity incident’ affected Kroll, which gathers customer claim data on behalf of bankrupt companies.

By Jack Schickler
Aug 25, 2023 at 7:44 a.m. UTC
Updated Aug 25, 2023 at 7:48 a.m. UTC
Customer data of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX and lender BlockFi have been compromised due to a hack of Kroll, a third party agent that manages creditor claims on behalf of bankrupt companies.

Crypto account passwords and other sensitive data weren’t affected, but customers were warned to be on the lookout for scammers impersonating parties in the bankruptcy.

An “unauthorized third party gained access to certain BlockFi client data housed on Kroll’s platform,” BlockFi said in a tweeted statement, and FTX said it was “closely monitoring the situation.”

While internal systems at both crypto firms are intact, the incident may have raised fears that the personal information could be used by malicious actors attempting to extract still juicier details such as seed phrases or passwords.

Kroll, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CoinDesk, is a bankruptcy service provider for numerous companies, not just in the crypto sector. Kroll’s website also promotes a cybersecurity consultancy service, involving “elite cyber risk leaders uniquely positioned to deliver end-to-end cyber security services worldwide.”

Kroll also provides services for Genesis Global Capital, a crypto firm which filed for bankruptcy in January. CoinDesk reached to Kroll to confirm if Genesis was affected by the hack. Genesis and CoinDesk are part of the same parent company, Digital Currency Group.

FTX and BlockFi both filed for bankruptcy in November last year, after CoinDesk leaked details of FTX’s balance sheet, and both are undergoing legal proceedings to wind up and restore funds to creditors. Earlier this week a Delaware court heard that legal fees are draining $1.5 million per day from the estate.

Read more: This Is How Scammers Can Drain Your Crypto Wallet

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jack Schickler
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Follow @jackschickler on Twitter

