Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Given Green Light for Unlimited Prison Visits

Bankman-Fried landed in a high-security prison two weeks ago after the case’s judge ruled the former executive repeatedly violated his bail conditions by attempting to contact witnesses slated to testify against him. The crypto kingpin was chastised by prosecutors for using a virtual private network (VPN) to speak to one of his former executives earlier this year. Months later, he faced similar rebuke for allegedly leaking former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison’s diary entries to the New York Times in what prosecutors said was an attempt to intimidate Ellison.