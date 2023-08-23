Bitcoin
Policy

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Intends to Blame Fenwick & West Lawyers in His Defense

Sam Bankman-Fried appeared in court Tuesday to plead not guilty to latest indictment.

By Nikhilesh De
AccessTimeIconAug 23, 2023 at 1:32 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 23, 2023 at 1:37 p.m. UTC
Sam Bankman-Fried, middle, walks into court on Aug. 11, 2023. (Victor Chen/CoinDesk)

Sam Bankman-Fried, middle, walks into court on Aug. 11, 2023. (Victor Chen/CoinDesk)

Sam Bankman-Fried intends to argue he was acting in "good faith" in loaning funds to FTX and Alameda executives, in setting Signal messages to auto-delete and in setting up a set of North American entities because he was following the advice of lawyers, including law firm Fenwick & West.

The FTX founder's defense team published a letter Wednesday detailing his planned "advice of counsel" strategy, saying he would produce evidence that both in-house and Fenwick attorneys "were involved in reviewing and approving decisions related to these matters."

"Evidence of the defendant’s reliance on counsel is relevant to the question of intent and is not limited to situations where the defense can establish that the defendant formally sought out the advice of counsel, received legal advice, and followed the advice given," the letter said.

CoinDesk has reached out for comment to Fenwick & West but did not immediately receive a response.

The letter also took issue with the Department of Justice's argument for more information about the defense, saying prosecutors had previously pushed back against the defense team's unsuccessful bid to get information from the law firm.

Bankman-Fried appeared in court Tuesday to plead not guilty to the latest superseding indictment against him, which contained wire fraud and conspiracy charges. He's set to go on trial in early October.

Read more: Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty to Latest Indictment

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Nikhilesh De
Nikhilesh De

Nikhilesh De is CoinDesk's managing editor for global policy and regulation. He owns marginal amounts of bitcoin and ether.

Follow @nikhileshde on Twitter

