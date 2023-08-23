FTX Bankruptcy Burning Through $1.5M in Legal Costs Every Day

The staggeringly complex bankruptcy is also complicated by the necessary side negotiations with other collapsed crypto giants, such as the recent deal with Genesis that FTX’s Alameda Research could claim $175 million in that company’s bankruptcy. And the books at FTX were notoriously problematic from the start, with FTX’s Chief Executive Officer John J. Ray III – the person in charge of the wind-down – having said the records were riddled with lies and obfuscation from the previous FTX management.