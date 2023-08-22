Thailand Warn Meta to Rein In Crypto Scams or Face Expulsion

Bitcoin
$26,053.65+0.05%
Ethereum
$1,664.11-0.42%
Binance Coin
$210.41-2.13%
XRP
$0.52037566-1.18%
Cardano
$0.26136675-2.14%
Dogecoin
$0.06323415-0.59%
Solana
$21.06-1.03%
Tron
$0.07501232-0.97%
Polkadot
$4.43-1.65%
Polygon
$0.54997977-4.30%
Litecoin
$66.14+0.39%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000803-2.40%
Toncoin
$1.35-1.64%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,293.25+0.35%
Bitcoin Cash
$185.60-1.10%
Uniswap
$4.74-2.05%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.81-2.58%
Avalanche
$10.29-3.90%
Stellar
$0.12306207-1.31%
Chainlink
$6.19+0.06%
Binance USD
$1.01-0.57%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.01%
Monero
$149.54+0.83%
OKB
$43.09-0.02%
Ethereum Classic
$15.64-0.15%
Cosmos
$7.46-2.96%
Hedera
$0.06281576-1.18%
Internet Computer
$3.53-1.74%
Filecoin
$3.42-4.05%
Quant
$100.74-0.10%
Lido DAO
$1.66-1.18%
Cronos
$0.05214147-0.31%
Aptos
$5.91-1.86%
Arbitrum
$1.01-1.44%
VeChain
$0.01617537-0.24%
Optimism
$1.58+3.75%
NEAR Protocol
$1.14-2.56%
Maker
$1,114.79+1.98%
Kaspa
$0.04245507-2.89%
The Graph
$0.09241312-1.20%
Aave
$55.37-2.86%
Algorand
$0.09717395+1.76%
XDC Network
$0.05434649-2.98%
USDD
$0.99729645+0.04%
MultiverseX
$26.75-2.55%
Synthetix
$2.11-1.34%
Immutable X
$0.60195441-1.27%
The Sandbox
$0.32641462-1.45%
Stacks
$0.47466382-1.88%
Tezos
$0.69300000-1.00%
Axie Infinity
$4.96-0.05%
EOS
$0.57763270-0.17%
Injective Protocol
$7.51-2.85%
Theta
$0.62583980+0.44%
Bitcoin SV
$30.67-1.51%
Fantom
$0.20478885-2.17%
ApeCoin
$1.53-3.30%
Radix
$0.05501331+1.39%
Decentraland
$0.30442323-0.49%
GateToken
$3.89-0.86%
Render Token
$1.41+1.33%
THORChain
$1.73+3.16%
Paxos Dollar
$1.01+0.68%
NEO
$7.11-1.57%
Gala
$0.01958374-1.70%
Rocket Pool
$25.45+1.63%
Kava.io
$0.70103149-3.09%
Flow
$0.46345001+0.05%
PAX Gold
$1,901.94+0.39%
KuCoin Token
$4.88-0.27%
eCash
$0.00002404-0.43%
Chiliz
$0.06486575-0.56%
Klaytn
$0.14089616-0.83%
Frax Share
$6.13-1.69%
Curve DAO Token
$0.47246846-5.25%
Sui
$0.55785641+3.95%
IOTA
$0.14452621-1.76%
Casper
$0.03520842-1.75%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041-3.13%
Mina
$0.40257721-2.03%
Luna Classic
$0.00006595-1.41%
Huobi Token
$2.39-0.74%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.01%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.86714851-2.97%
dYdX
$1.94+0.18%
Nexo
$0.59991242+2.20%
GMX
$37.20-1.49%
Compound
$44.62+5.63%
Dash
$26.70-0.07%
Flare
$0.01324227-0.83%
Woo Network
$0.17240160-2.12%
Arweave
$4.47-1.09%
Zilliqa
$0.01676481-1.14%
Astar
$0.05950054-3.71%
PancakeSwap
$1.29-2.71%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.17-3.65%
Conflux
$0.12739209-2.28%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17503526+1.40%
Gnosis
$100.57-1.44%
1inch Network
$0.24807329+0.39%
Osmosis
$0.41521989-3.17%
Illuvium
$44.47-2.66%
Helium
$1.73-4.69%
Enjin
$0.24237153+0.12%
Qtum
$2.22-0.88%
Convex Finance
$2.91-1.64%
Loopring
$0.18588742+0.11%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.17-0.79%
NEM
$0.02498983-1.63%
Mask Network
$2.73-0.75%
SingularityNET
$0.17753376-2.69%
Celo
$0.42437728-0.85%
Zcash
$25.35+2.57%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.10-0.06%
Fetch.ai
$0.19697842-4.70%
Oasis Network
$0.04046810-1.37%
Decred
$13.06-1.61%
Beldex
$0.03576817+3.56%
Ankr
$0.01984783-1.08%
Holo
$0.00110428-1.08%
Worldcoin
$1.50+3.11%
BLUR
$0.21733950-2.50%
Yearn Finance
$5,663.10-1.87%
Ravencoin
$0.01558131-1.51%
Stepn
$0.16780441-0.92%
FLOKI
$0.00001841-2.16%
SafePal
$0.49482360+2.51%
Aragon
$4.42+3.85%
Kusama
$19.41-4.50%
Wemix
$0.55303302+0.07%
Golem
$0.17357177-2.55%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.94%
Audius
$0.15633384-1.60%
Livepeer
$5.98-3.44%
Ribbon Finance
$0.22045325-2.56%
JasmyCoin
$0.00339466-0.48%
ICON
$0.16799254-2.21%
Merit Circle
$0.34361390+2.67%
Waves
$1.57+2.16%
Balancer
$3.63-0.69%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.43355657-1.27%
SXP
$0.26149046-2.44%
EthereumPoW
$1.39+0.15%
Siacoin
$0.00282850-1.40%
Polymath Network
$0.16100000+32.51%
Moonbeam
$0.19771024-1.78%
Wax
$0.04130407-0.37%
IoTeX
$0.01437246+0.07%
Band Protocol
$1.01-0.89%
Axelar
$0.36239341-0.02%
Biconomy
$0.21102102-3.24%
Ocean Protocol
$0.30314453-2.05%
TerraUSD
$0.01306016-1.90%
Harmony
$0.00981408-2.23%
Gains Network
$3.82-1.36%
Core
$0.73907746-1.31%
Amp
$0.00201177-3.58%
Stargate Finance
$0.55129223-0.19%
Sushiswap
$0.58355241+0.86%
DigiByte
$0.00672227-2.00%
Kadena
$0.45451329+2.34%
Lisk
$0.71370984-1.69%
UMA Protocol
$1.41-0.70%
Skale
$0.02200957+0.28%
Horizen
$7.21-0.12%
Kyber Network
$0.53720116-0.33%
PlayDapp
$0.16074603-4.25%
Nervos Network
$0.00269643-0.01%
Cartesi
$0.12040766-1.31%
Synapse
$0.44807718-0.93%
OriginTrail
$0.22106455+0.30%
Bitgert
$0.00000021+1.68%
API3
$0.95138823+0.25%
Joe
$0.23371973-6.58%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.20+0.00%
Coin98
$0.13754062+0.19%
Liquity
$0.81679157-0.19%
Nano
$0.56938855-2.20%
iExec RLC
$1.04-0.26%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-0.01%
Numeraire
$11.41+1.65%
Steem
$0.16024514-1.51%
Radiant Capital
$0.23668111-4.85%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01410542-4.92%
OMG Network
$0.48753741+0.65%
Celer Network
$0.01186827-0.38%
Powerledger
$0.15486164-5.37%
Marlin
$0.00819539-0.14%
Radicle
$1.32-1.87%
Bancor
$0.44500433+8.57%
Dent
$0.00065941-0.94%
Syscoin
$0.08751387-3.56%
Hashflow
$0.34753671+4.06%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00145914-0.41%
Secret
$0.28567701-1.69%
WINkLink
$0.00006231-1.59%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.76692658-0.58%
Stormx
$0.00538798-0.81%
Civic
$0.07129833-1.37%
SPACE ID
$0.19524279-3.76%
NKN
$0.08483963-0.06%
Verge
$0.00329768-6.12%
Galxe
$1.17+1.46%
MetisDAO
$12.33-4.80%
Request
$0.06947521+1.65%
MOBOX
$0.25568986-2.95%
Gitcoin
$0.86749495-1.54%
Bifrost
$0.03753729-3.22%
Bluzelle
$0.12654961+12.65%
Chromia
$0.09081362-0.55%
Sweat Economy
$0.00656336-1.97%
Keep Network
$0.09272430-1.78%
Celsius
$0.11865613-0.56%
Sun Token
$0.00521023-1.01%
WazirX
$0.10614092+1.44%
Ren
$0.04828051-0.79%
COTI
$0.03950599-1.63%
Spell Token
$0.00040278+0.02%
XYO Network
$0.00323147-2.05%
Verasity
$0.00418660-0.15%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22709676-4.95%
Raydium
$0.18688699-2.61%
Boba Network
$0.12172982+0.36%
Aavegotchi
$0.78694610-1.57%
Origin Protocol
$0.07948466+0.43%
Badger DAO
$2.04-1.37%
ARPA
$0.04060735+0.01%
Maple
$4.99+2.47%
Voyager Token
$0.13353432-2.67%
Adventure Gold
$0.50187203-0.48%
SuperRare
$0.06094017-0.45%
Orchid
$0.06327409-3.99%
MOON
$0.35009644-1.26%
Alien Worlds
$0.01020283-0.88%
CEEK VR
$0.04424101+0.44%
Rally
$0.00722212+12.33%
LCX
$0.04532771+6.86%
Moonriver
$4.49-2.93%
Storj
$0.23685341+0.33%
TrueFi
$0.03176145+4.74%
Index Chain
$0.04385552-0.21%
Travala.com
$0.63337903+2.95%
RACA
$0.00009595-1.64%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$4.53+12.97%
GAS
$2.24-0.48%
Reef
$0.00130330-0.41%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.40839577-3.14%
LooksRare
$0.05364771+1.29%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12916984-3.93%
Ethernity
$1.48-0.84%
Saitama
$0.00062523-2.85%
Polkastarter
$0.26383188+2.26%
BarnBridge
$2.66+0.64%
DIA
$0.22084595-1.52%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.54-2.44%
CLV
$0.03211902-1.35%
Enzyme
$16.21+2.17%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.20067553-2.50%
Keep3rV1
$45.17-3.16%
Virtua
$0.02043305-1.99%
Alchemix
$11.07-1.60%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13999080-2.87%
Onyxcoin
$0.00084148-4.11%
Star Atlas
$0.00153270+3.70%
Velas
$0.00813779-0.31%
MXC
$0.00813452-10.65%
0x
$0.17454429-1.44%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.09-1.49%
Decentral Games
$0.02214803-2.02%
district0x
$0.02042884+1.56%
Serum
$0.04089045+0.83%
Harvest Finance
$21.60-0.58%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000074-3.01%
StaFi
$0.24356507-4.14%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00320986-5.19%
Rarible
$0.94586063-3.04%
Bonk
$0.00000025-5.92%
Augur
$1.30+3.15%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-56.05%
Tamadoge
$0.00874599+12.80%
Tokemak
$0.51955104-3.05%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01044191-1.96%
Quantstamp
$0.01046811+2.56%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01463944-7.41%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03975947-2.76%
FTX Token
$1.04-1.58%
Braintrust
$0.30475427+7.04%
Pepe
$0.00000109-1.99%
BitDAO
$0.43380806+0.01%
Threshold
$0.01905218-1.44%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08269574-1.19%
Human
$0.05058887+0.70%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.20%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.12-0.15%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.54%
PayPal USD
$1.00+0.00%
Tether
$1.00-0.02%
USD Coin
$1.01-0.46%
Dai
$1.00-0.23%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Thailand Warn Meta to Rein In Crypto Scams or Face Expulsion

A Thai lawmaker is seeking a court order to shut down Facebook in the country by the end of the month, accusing the platform of supporting fraudulent investment schemes.

By Sam Reynolds
AccessTimeIconAug 22, 2023 at 7:46 a.m. UTC
Updated Aug 22, 2023 at 8:27 a.m. UTC
Thailand has told Facebook to keep a check on crypto scams or face explusion. (Pixabay)

Thailand has told Facebook to keep a check on crypto scams or face explusion. (Pixabay)

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) has told Meta's (META) Facebook to curb the number of fraudulent crypto investment scams being advertised on the site, or risk being expelled from the country.

These fraudulent ads have affected more than 200,000 people, according to a statement published on the Ministry’s website. Chaiwut Thanakmanusorn, the Minister in charge of DES has asked a Thai court to prepare an order that would shut down Facebook by the end of the month if the platform doesn’t comply.

Over the course of three years, Facebook (now known as Meta) has gradually eased its restrictions on cryptocurrency and blockchain-related advertisements, CoinDesk has previously reported, broadening the criteria and accepted regulatory licenses for running such ads.

In March 2022, the company was sued by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission for allegedly engaging in false, misleading, or deceptive conduct by publishing scam crypto ads linked to prominent Australian celebrities.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
FacebookMetaThailand