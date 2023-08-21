Crypto Exchange Bitget to Tighten ID Requirements as Regulators Cite Fraud Concerns
Existing customers have until Oct. 1 to complete the process, after which time they will only be able to withdraw, cancel orders or close trading positions.
- New customers will have to complete level 1 know-your-customer (KYC) verification starting Sept. 1.
- Regulators often criticized crypto exchanges for a perceived laxity in KYC checks, saying they lead to fraud, money laundering and terrorist financing.
Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitget is to tighten its know-your-customer (KYC) requirements for users wishing to deposit or trade on its platform from the start of next month.
From Sept. 1, new customers will have to complete level 1 KYC verification, which involves submitting an identity document like a passport and completing facial authentication. Existing customers have until Oct. 1 to complete the process, after which time they will only be able to withdraw, cancel orders or close positions, Bitget announced on Monday.
Crypto exchanges have been criticized for a perceived lack of stringent KYC checks, with regulators saying that these lead to fraud, money laundering and terrorist financing. As a result, some exchanges have been tightening these requirements in recent months. Larger rival Kucoin introduced a similar program in June.
Bitget says it has 20 million users worldwide and has 24-hour trading volume of around $310 billion, according to data by CoinGecko. Kucoin had 27 million users as of end-2022, while the two largest exchanges, Binance and Coinbase have more than 100 million each.
CORRECTION (Aug. 21, 11:05 UTC): Corrects Bitget's location. Article previously said Bitget is Singapore-based.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.