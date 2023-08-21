Bitcoin
Policy

Crypto Exchange Bitget to Tighten ID Requirements as Regulators Cite Fraud Concerns

Existing customers have until Oct. 1 to complete the process, after which time they will only be able to withdraw, cancel orders or close trading positions.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconAug 21, 2023 at 10:06 a.m. UTC
Updated Aug 21, 2023 at 11:10 a.m. UTC
ID verification involves submitting an identity document like a passport and completing facial authentication. (Ronlug/Shutterstock)

ID verification involves submitting an identity document like a passport and completing facial authentication. (Ronlug/Shutterstock)

  • New customers will have to complete level 1 know-your-customer (KYC) verification starting Sept. 1.
  • Regulators often criticized crypto exchanges for a perceived laxity in KYC checks, saying they lead to fraud, money laundering and terrorist financing.

Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitget is to tighten its know-your-customer (KYC) requirements for users wishing to deposit or trade on its platform from the start of next month.

From Sept. 1, new customers will have to complete level 1 KYC verification, which involves submitting an identity document like a passport and completing facial authentication. Existing customers have until Oct. 1 to complete the process, after which time they will only be able to withdraw, cancel orders or close positions, Bitget announced on Monday.

Crypto exchanges have been criticized for a perceived lack of stringent KYC checks, with regulators saying that these lead to fraud, money laundering and terrorist financing. As a result, some exchanges have been tightening these requirements in recent months. Larger rival Kucoin introduced a similar program in June.

Bitget says it has 20 million users worldwide and has 24-hour trading volume of around $310 billion, according to data by CoinGecko. Kucoin had 27 million users as of end-2022, while the two largest exchanges, Binance and Coinbase have more than 100 million each.

Read More: Bitget Exchange Faces Lawsuit by Advisor of ReelStar Token Project After the Listing Goes Sour

CORRECTION (Aug. 21, 11:05 UTC): Corrects Bitget's location. Article previously said Bitget is Singapore-based.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.


