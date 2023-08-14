Bitcoin
Policy

Pro-Bitcoin Candidate Javier Milei Unexpectedly Leads in Presidential Voting in Argentina

Milei had been tabbed to finish no higher than third in Sunday’s preliminary election.

By Andrés Engler
AccessTimeIconAug 14, 2023 at 3:25 a.m. UTC
Argentina presidential candidate Javier Milei (Getty images)

Argentina presidential candidate Javier Milei (Getty images)

Javier Milei, a libertarian candidate who has advocated for the elimination of the central bank and spoken favorably of Bitcoin, was in the lead in Sunday’s primary presidential election in Argentina.

With 84% of the vote counted, Milei – of the "La Libertad Avanza" (Freedom Advances) party – had 30.73% of the votes versus candidates from "Juntos por el Cambio" (Together for Change) and "Unidos por la Patria" (United for the Homeland), who received 28.14% and 26.84%, respectively.

Pre-election polls suggested Milei would finish no higher than third in today’s vote.

"The central bank is a scam, a mechanism by which politicians cheat the good people with inflationary tax,” Milei has previously argued. Regarding Bitcoin, he said that it "represents the return of money to its original creator, the private sector.”

While having a favorable attitude towards the crypto, Milei has not advocated for Bitcoin’s use as legal tender within Argentina (similar to El Salvador). Instead, Milei has called for a “dollarization” of the economy, which currently is dealing with a triple-digit rate of inflation.

With no candidate likely to obtain more than 45% in today’s polling, a general election among the winner for each party will be held in October. If no one receives 45% in that vote, a final runoff vote will be held in November.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Andrés Engler
Andrés Engler

Andrés Engler is a CoinDesk editor based in Argentina, where he covers the Latin American crypto ecosystem. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @andresengler on Twitter

