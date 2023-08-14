Pro-Bitcoin Candidate Javier Milei Unexpectedly Leads in Presidential Voting in Argentina
Milei had been tabbed to finish no higher than third in Sunday’s preliminary election.
Javier Milei, a libertarian candidate who has advocated for the elimination of the central bank and spoken favorably of Bitcoin, was in the lead in Sunday’s primary presidential election in Argentina.
With 84% of the vote counted, Milei – of the "La Libertad Avanza" (Freedom Advances) party – had 30.73% of the votes versus candidates from "Juntos por el Cambio" (Together for Change) and "Unidos por la Patria" (United for the Homeland), who received 28.14% and 26.84%, respectively.
Pre-election polls suggested Milei would finish no higher than third in today’s vote.
"The central bank is a scam, a mechanism by which politicians cheat the good people with inflationary tax,” Milei has previously argued. Regarding Bitcoin, he said that it "represents the return of money to its original creator, the private sector.”
While having a favorable attitude towards the crypto, Milei has not advocated for Bitcoin’s use as legal tender within Argentina (similar to El Salvador). Instead, Milei has called for a “dollarization” of the economy, which currently is dealing with a triple-digit rate of inflation.
With no candidate likely to obtain more than 45% in today’s polling, a general election among the winner for each party will be held in October. If no one receives 45% in that vote, a final runoff vote will be held in November.
