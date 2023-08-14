Bitcoin
Donald Trump Holds Up to $500K in Crypto

The former U.S.president launched a NFT series last year.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconAug 14, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. UTC

Former U.S. president Donald Trump holds up to $500,000 in an Ethereum wallet, a recently released filing with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics revealed.

Trump, who is running for the oval office again in 2024, has been a long standing crypto skeptic. However, he released a collection of non-fungible token (NFT) cards last year featuring images of him, which sold out in hours.

In April, he released a second series of these cards which also sold out but momentum for the cards cooled off. Filings showed he had made between $500,000 and $1 million from this deal.

Trump is far ahead of other Republican candidates in the national polling. CoinDesk reached out to Trump's office for a comment on his holdings.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.