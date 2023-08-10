UK Crypto Incentives Ban Could Drive Firms Out of Country, Lobbyists Say

Bitcoin
$29,669.33-0.78%
Ethereum
$1,861.79+0.01%
Binance Coin
$242.94-0.98%
XRP
$0.64161155-3.84%
Dogecoin
$0.07693895+0.68%
Cardano
$0.30057000+0.16%
Solana
$24.79+0.08%
Tron
$0.07738796+1.06%
Polygon
$0.70392627+0.59%
Polkadot
$5.06-0.64%
Litecoin
$83.86-0.08%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001008+2.67%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,705.19-1.01%
Uniswap
$6.30+2.49%
Bitcoin Cash
$235.96-0.34%
Toncoin
$1.27-0.43%
Avalanche
$12.67-0.65%
Chainlink
$7.70-0.83%
Stellar
$0.14058786-2.97%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.94-1.87%
Binance USD
$1.02-0.43%
TrueUSD
$1.01-0.11%
OKB
$48.17+0.38%
Monero
$156.49-1.42%
Ethereum Classic
$17.82-0.66%
Cosmos
$8.56-0.89%
Hedera
$0.05892397-3.89%
Filecoin
$4.17-0.52%
Internet Computer
$4.09-1.29%
Lido DAO
$1.93+2.38%
Aptos
$7.47-4.89%
Cronos
$0.05792234-0.01%
Arbitrum
$1.19-0.59%
Quant
$102.90-0.05%
VeChain
$0.01847479+0.87%
NEAR Protocol
$1.35-1.26%
Optimism
$1.60-3.87%
Maker
$1,261.41+4.20%
XDC Network
$0.07295205+17.81%
Aave
$69.25+2.36%
The Graph
$0.10898549-0.86%
Kaspa
$0.04472109-4.14%
Algorand
$0.11351724-0.46%
Synthetix
$2.62-0.56%
The Sandbox
$0.40916837-0.38%
Stacks
$0.59642886-0.70%
EOS
$0.72277754-0.33%
MultiverseX
$31.21-2.10%
Immutable X
$0.72939807-1.96%
Axie Infinity
$6.07+2.00%
Theta
$0.74900348+0.30%
Tezos
$0.79392654-0.62%
USDD
$0.99810448+0.22%
Bitcoin SV
$36.06+0.25%
ApeCoin
$1.88+0.60%
Decentraland
$0.37235232-0.27%
Fantom
$0.24318058+0.49%
Injective Protocol
$7.87-2.86%
Render Token
$1.75+2.22%
NEO
$8.63+0.24%
Gala
$0.02369464-0.03%
Flow
$0.56651043+0.34%
Kava.io
$0.84874722+0.43%
eCash
$0.00002959-1.73%
GateToken
$4.10+0.23%
Curve DAO Token
$0.64311953+5.31%
KuCoin Token
$5.63-0.29%
Rocket Pool
$27.58+3.89%
Chiliz
$0.07737652+0.27%
Radix
$0.05189649-3.05%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.06%
Klaytn
$0.15877143-0.81%
IOTA
$0.17604676+0.19%
PAX Gold
$1,953.18-0.23%
Luna Classic
$0.00007913-0.48%
Frax Share
$6.28-1.51%
GMX
$50.60-0.73%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047+1.20%
Mina
$0.46705621+0.61%
Casper
$0.03937222+1.58%
Sui
$0.60849471-1.17%
Huobi Token
$2.59-0.71%
Compound
$57.70+1.79%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.92385469-1.07%
Conflux
$0.18276264+0.56%
dYdX
$2.21+4.42%
Dash
$32.99-0.48%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.63-0.31%
Nexo
$0.65567972-1.75%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.39%
Zilliqa
$0.02041466+0.61%
Arweave
$5.22-3.14%
Woo Network
$0.19201476+1.08%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21780020+1.22%
THORChain
$1.07+4.34%
1inch Network
$0.31283784+1.25%
PancakeSwap
$1.51-1.33%
Flare
$0.01512070+0.42%
Enjin
$0.29534907+1.43%
Gnosis
$113.18+1.12%
Mask Network
$3.57+0.18%
Helium
$1.99-2.97%
Osmosis
$0.46178336-0.53%
Loopring
$0.22593332+0.58%
Qtum
$2.64+1.18%
NEM
$0.03049879-1.26%
Illuvium
$47.76-0.58%
Convex Finance
$3.34+1.23%
Celo
$0.51536269+0.50%
SingularityNET
$0.21278018+0.37%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.60-5.08%
Zcash
$29.82+0.61%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.39+0.40%
Oasis Network
$0.04786050-0.70%
Astar
$0.05346917+1.94%
BLUR
$0.28840866+0.33%
Holo
$0.00132688-0.21%
Golem
$0.23368224-2.92%
Decred
$14.96-0.90%
Stepn
$0.20750619-1.28%
FLOKI
$0.00002262-0.72%
Ravencoin
$0.01825955-0.96%
Fetch.ai
$0.20553293+0.61%
Worldcoin
$1.73-11.17%
Kusama
$23.43+2.07%
Yearn Finance
$6,361.72-0.21%
Audius
$0.18981190-0.33%
Beldex
$0.03730153-0.32%
ICON
$0.21482695-0.86%
Ankr
$0.02472409+0.17%
Waves
$1.97+0.77%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.57036075+1.02%
Wemix
$0.61861831-3.22%
SXP
$0.33415219-1.04%
JasmyCoin
$0.00394621-1.59%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.66%
EthereumPoW
$1.71+0.17%
Balancer
$4.31-1.48%
Siacoin
$0.00353857+0.51%
Aragon
$4.50+1.57%
Ribbon Finance
$0.22354308+2.30%
SafePal
$0.45959077+1.15%
Moonbeam
$0.24302030+1.09%
Wax
$0.04965930-0.77%
IoTeX
$0.01733075-2.44%
Band Protocol
$1.21-2.13%
Biconomy
$0.24619172-0.23%
TerraUSD
$0.01548051+0.51%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34765351+0.46%
Gains Network
$4.97-2.82%
Harmony
$0.01188157-1.17%
Amp
$0.00252839+4.72%
Sushiswap
$0.73545893+1.91%
Axelar
$0.39264796+0.03%
DigiByte
$0.00821306+0.01%
Livepeer
$4.70+0.31%
Core
$0.86559158+0.57%
Skale
$0.02807602-0.37%
Stargate Finance
$0.63246945-1.63%
Kadena
$0.53162409-1.51%
Polymath Network
$0.14260000-1.18%
Horizen
$8.85+0.86%
UMA Protocol
$1.68+1.27%
Lisk
$0.84764490+0.14%
Kyber Network
$0.65304079+1.53%
Cartesi
$0.15111474-0.11%
Merit Circle
$0.24495900-4.04%
Synapse
$0.57781010+0.09%
Joe
$0.31490384-0.88%
PlayDapp
$0.18798783+5.26%
Nervos Network
$0.00311445+2.18%
Liquity
$1.01+2.25%
iExec RLC
$1.29+3.02%
API3
$1.07-0.94%
Bitgert
$0.00000023-1.14%
Bancor
$0.61988679+8.33%
Nano
$0.67310425+1.42%
OriginTrail
$0.23240492-6.12%
Radiant Capital
$0.29466603-1.09%
Coin98
$0.15888725-10.52%
Numeraire
$13.52-1.43%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01713574-2.02%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-2.13%
Steem
$0.18735693+1.16%
Celer Network
$0.01461631-1.58%
OMG Network
$0.57388708+2.00%
Radicle
$1.61-1.06%
Syscoin
$0.10894043+0.11%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.21+1.00%
Dent
$0.00079217+0.65%
SPACE ID
$0.26294270-0.76%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.93622064+0.45%
Verge
$0.00432700+1.06%
Stormx
$0.00647563-3.00%
Civic
$0.08776784-0.76%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00168549+1.89%
Marlin
$0.00864194-0.41%
Powerledger
$0.16107518+0.54%
Secret
$0.32687082-0.72%
MetisDAO
$15.82-2.53%
Chromia
$0.11816667+0.91%
Gitcoin
$1.10+1.68%
NKN
$0.10304558+0.65%
Celsius
$0.15399399+0.55%
WINkLink
$0.00006768+0.86%
Hashflow
$0.36873012-2.21%
Keep Network
$0.11555069+1.14%
Request
$0.08244421+3.45%
Ren
$0.06211057+2.21%
Yield Guild Games
$0.33305107-4.55%
Bifrost
$0.04388457-2.82%
MOBOX
$0.28875444-1.93%
COTI
$0.04836309-0.82%
Galxe
$1.23-0.28%
Spell Token
$0.00047733-0.71%
WazirX
$0.12057448-1.75%
ARPA
$0.05600323-0.91%
Orchid
$0.09060782+31.22%
Sun Token
$0.00553756+1.12%
Sweat Economy
$0.00661142-1.23%
XYO Network
$0.00352213-0.83%
Origin Protocol
$0.09666122-0.11%
Voyager Token
$0.16400177+1.19%
Adventure Gold
$0.62197538-0.70%
Raydium
$0.21550169-0.23%
Verasity
$0.00465868-0.92%
Aavegotchi
$0.91626766-3.01%
Boba Network
$0.13334098+0.76%
SuperRare
$0.07278573-2.48%
Maple
$5.65-7.11%
Alien Worlds
$0.01197735-3.13%
Badger DAO
$2.18+0.39%
Storj
$0.29405611-0.40%
Index Chain
$0.05306747-0.15%
LCX
$0.05115631+11.19%
Moonriver
$5.28+0.86%
CEEK VR
$0.04748073-1.79%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52734378-0.02%
TrueFi
$0.03589346+1.62%
RACA
$0.00011199-0.91%
GAS
$2.68+0.77%
Reef
$0.00159901+1.98%
Rally
$0.00651827-0.43%
Saitama
$0.00071387-1.01%
Travala.com
$0.58630139-0.54%
Polkastarter
$0.30809895-1.81%
Ethernity
$1.59+0.11%
LooksRare
$0.05380565-1.46%
Serum
$0.07686885-2.19%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.98+0.32%
BarnBridge
$3.00+1.02%
DIA
$0.25016606-0.09%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23873377-4.18%
Virtua
$0.02544843-1.43%
Enzyme
$18.46+2.71%
Keep3rV1
$54.46-0.94%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.79+1.22%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12032676-0.52%
Onyxcoin
$0.00101779-0.30%
Velas
$0.01004489+2.73%
Alchemix
$12.91+0.66%
CLV
$0.04065936+9.20%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15357266-1.68%
Decentral Games
$0.03119333-3.12%
Bluzelle
$0.05367521+0.11%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-8.69%
MXC
$0.00843799+0.09%
Star Atlas
$0.00154525-0.90%
district0x
$0.02717050+0.53%
0x
$0.21580762-1.23%
Harvest Finance
$25.38+0.40%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.29+0.37%
StaFi
$0.28710297+2.53%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00377789-0.21%
Bonk
$0.00000035+0.90%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000083+10.94%
Augur
$1.52+5.70%
Rarible
$1.04-0.67%
Tokemak
$0.60704903-1.92%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01215395+0.39%
Tamadoge
$0.00887907+0.09%
Quantstamp
$0.01068286-1.17%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01948410-17.89%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04884650+0.96%
FTX Token
$1.19-0.72%
Braintrust
$0.28478718+6.28%
Pepe
$0.00000127-0.58%
BitDAO
$0.48928473+1.00%
Threshold
$0.02402828-1.24%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10880091-0.33%
Human
$0.03520193-7.24%
Pitbull
$0.0000000010.56%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09-0.61%
Hamster
$0.00000000-0.46%
Tether
$1.00-0.02%
USD Coin
$1.01-0.35%
Dai
$1.01-0.33%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

UK Crypto Incentives Ban Could Drive Firms Out of Country, Lobbyists Say

Lobby group CryptoUK called for more clarity from the FCA on guidance for upcoming crypto ad rules.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconAug 10, 2023 at 12:27 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 10, 2023 at 12:49 p.m. UTC
UK United Kingdom British England Flag (Unsplash)

UK United Kingdom British England Flag (Unsplash)

  • Lobby group CryptoUK said a planned ban on crypto incentives by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) could drive businesses out of the country.
  • The FCA in June published new crypto promotions rules for the sector and a consultation on guidance.
  • CryptoUK is calling for clarity on what counts as a “qualifying crypto asset” and “financial promotion.”

A crypto industry group in the U.K. is concerned that a proposed ban on incentives could drive businesses out of the country.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in June published its planned regulatory regime for crypto advertisements and promotions for public comment. The regulator proposed a ban on crypto incentives. The distribution of free non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and airdrops as incentives to encourage investment would be banned under the new regime, the FCA told CoinDesk at the time. The new promotions regime is set to take effect on Oct. 8.

"Whilst members acknowledge that the rules have been extended to the crypto asset industry to minimize consumer detriment, the FCA should keep in mind that certain aspects of the rules (such as incentive bans) may make it challenging for firms to be commercial and competitive and may cause the unintended consequence of forcing firms to move their operations out of the U.K.," said lobby group CryptoUK in response to the FCA’s proposals on Wednesday.

The government passed a financial markets bill into law in June that brought crypto promotions into the FCA's remit and the watchdog has since said it aims to treat risks with the appropriate regulatory approach.

"Crypto remains high-risk and the new rules are aligned with the existing rules for promoting other high-risk investments. We’ve conducted extensive consumer research, behavior testing and considered responses to both our discussion and consultation paper on the matter," an FCA spokesperson said in an email to CoinDesk. "These rules are designed to be proportionate, evidence-based and strike the right balance between protecting people and enabling sustainable innovation in the sector.”

Read more: Free Promotional NFTs, Crypto Airdrops Would Be Banned Under New UK Rules, Official Says

More clarity on guidance

Though the lobby group generally agreed that crypto adverts should be “fair, clear and not misleading,” as the FCA sets out, it said the regulator's guidance on the rules needed more clarity.

CryptoUK members asked for more clarity on what counts as a financial promotion, what promotions activities outside the U.K. would be monitored, and if the FCA will set out what other jurisdictions' laws would be equivalent to its own so that international companies don't have to adjust to the new ad rules, the letter said.

“The guidance is limited in nature and does not take into account the specific nuances related to qualifying crypto assets and how these products are marketed through different channels,” CryptoUK said in its letter. “We consider the guidance should be expanded and provide more detailed examples that set out FCA’s expectations along with how it applies to the crypto asset market.”

The lobby group also said that the term “qualifying crypto assets” is open to interpretation and called for clarity on what falls into its scope.

Read more: Crypto Industry Asks UK to Think Globally as Government Closes Consultation on Proposed Rules

Edited by Sandali Handagama.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
regulationsCryptoUKFCA