FTX Fires Back at Creditors 'Willing to Gamble Estate Assets on Higher Returns'

"While claiming a lack of engagement when the facts clearly demonstrate the opposite, the Committee Pleading actually foreshadows an inclination to pursue an unrepresentative plan that vests control of the Debtors’ billions of dollars in liquid assets in the hands of unrestricted crypto traders and market makers regardless of the potential impact on other stakeholders," FTX lawyers wrote in the court filing adding they were "heavy with the weight of an unstated agenda specific to the individual members of the Committee."